Lil Uzi Vert Reveals Release Date for ‘The Pink Tape’

We now have an arrival date for Lil Uzi Vert’s long-awaited third studio album.

Videos by American Songwriter

Over the weekend, Uzi not only confirmed that their upcoming LP The Pink Tape is set to release next Friday (June 30) via leaked direct messages, but also shared multiple more tidbits about the album’s contents and rollout during an Instagram Live session (June 17) hosted by their good friend and notable Twitch streamer Kai Cenat.

In this conversation with Cenat, the 27-year-old first said the album will be a whopping 25 songs long and will include their smash hit October 2022 single “Just Wanna Rock,” which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is already 2x certified platinum by RIAA. Additionally, not included in the original 25, Uzi promised to add two more bonus tracks to the album, making it by far the longest album of their career.

Next, Uzi touched on what the roster of featured artists for the album will look like. Without naming names, Uzi succinctly said that while there will not be a ton of guest appearances, they will look to include “the features that everybody thinks I should have.” It’s currently unclear what they mean by this, but some fans presume they are alluding to Playboi Carti, who Uzi has a long-running friendship with and was meant to make an entire collaborative album with. Along with Carti, recent reports suggest Travis Scott may also feature on The Pink Tape as well.

Throughout the rest of the Instagram Live chat, Uzi asserted that the world tour promoting the album would begin “right after the summer,” which would be their first headlining tour ever. Plus, they did note that they will officially announce the cover art sometime this week, with the track list coming soon after.

Lil Uzi Vert “P!NK TAPE” New Updates 💿💕‼️



✅ Minimal Features (Potentially hints at Playboi Carti) 🧛



✅ 27 Songs (JWR+ 24 NEW Songs + 2 Bonus Songs) 🔥



✅ Cover Art dropping in a few days 🖼️ pic.twitter.com/M5pM7OLrQR — Bobbalam Media | Hip-Hop & Rap News (@Bobbalammedia) June 18, 2023

In the last few days, Uzi has used their Instagram story to tease potential artwork for the album, as well as preview music that could land on the track list. After posting multiple photos of candidates for the cover art last week, Uzi played a song titled “Movie” during Saturday’s live session, which is expected to be included on The Pink Tape.

This LP is years in the making for Uzi, as it will be their first solo, full-length release in over three years. In a recent interview in late May, they touched on how much their sound has changed in their absence, and how the album could see them taking risks sonically.

“I’m more experimental now. And more open,” Uzi told German culture magazine 032c. “My whole thing has always been about not letting people really know me — just enough to where they can’t judge me but can still like my music. This time around, there are going to be a lot of judgmental thoughts.”

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage