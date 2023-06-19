Bebe Rexha Hit in the Head by Phone Mid-Performance, Rushed Off-Stage

Bebe Rexha’s New York performance Sunday night (June 18) ended with a phone to the head.

The “Me, Myself & I” star was hit by a projectile mid-performance when an audience member flung their phone onto the stage at the Rooftop at Pier 17, walloping the singer on what appeared to be her temple. Collapsing onto her knees while holding her head, she was rushed off the stage by crew members as captured in the footage below.

The incident was caught on video by an audience member who captioned the clip, “Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that.”

The show was a part of Rexha’s ongoing Best F’n Night of My Life Tour. Those present have since taken to social media in support of the artist and in disgust of the assailant.

“This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a fucking phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage,” one fan tweeted with a video of the singer being taken offstage for medical treatment. “We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope you’re ok.”

Another attendee shared overhead footage from the show with a crowd full of cheering people. “This what Bebe Rexha does, makes people happy, makes them have the best time of their life,” the tweet read. “THAT’S ALL Y’all are disgusting for hating on her and NOW THROWING THINGS AT HER.”

This what Bebe Rexha does,makes people happy,makes them have the best time of their life. THAT'S ALL

Recently, Rexha opened up about her polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis and her struggles with body image.

“I definitely struggle with my weight, and I struggle with the way that I look, and it’s been tough for me,” Rexha told Gayle King on her SiriusXM show, Gayle King in the House. “I just found out recently that have PCOS, and a lot of women have it. And a lot of women have it and don’t know.”

The singer detailed struggling with weight gain since her diagnosis, which is one of the leading symptoms of PCOS, but she also stressed a bigger conversation, the unrealistic beauty standards forced upon people within the entertainment industry and beyond.

