Bebe Rexha Returns to the Stage after Cell Phone Incident

Written by Peter Burditt

Videos by American Songwriter

Since Bebe Rexha was struck with an airborne phone at her New York show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Sunday (June 18), much has happened.

Rexha was taken to the hospital and received numerous stitches due to the injury. The culprit, Nicolas Malvagna, was apprehended after the concert and charged on Monday (June 19) in New York. And most importantly, Rexha made her return to the stage at her Philadelphia show on Tuesday (June 20).

Rexha’s quick turnaround and return to her Best F*n Night of My Life Tour is a relief to fans, as the incident made the continuation of the tour precarious. Though, Rexha debunked that notion when she sang, “I’m good, yeah, I’m feelin’ alright,” in a TikTok video posted on Monday.

Despite her injury, Rexha took the stage with a light heart and a sense of humor. She’s seen in a video shared on Twitter by radio station Q102 Philly making multiple witty jokes to the crowd. “I can’t get another bruise,” she said at one point.

“Are we going to have a good show tonight? Yes, we fuckin are. … Just no phones on my face tonight, please, I beg of you,” she added.

Rexha showed her true showmanship in her show at The Fillmore. Her set showcased her popular songs “Meant To Be” and “I’m a Mess,” according to SetListFm. The show went seamlessly, with no phones being thrown and no harm being done to the artist in any way.

Rexha’s Best F*n Night of My Life Tour will continue with its next stop at Atlanta, Georgia’s Tabernacle venue on Friday (June 23). The extensive worldwide tour is set to end on September 22 in Las Vegas at the Life is Beautiful Festival.

(Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)