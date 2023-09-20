Behind the Death of Jim Croce

You probably know singer/songwriter Jim Croce best for the reflective and affecting “Time In a Bottle,” which became one of his most commercially successful releases. Sadly, the Pennsylvania native’s trademark song only earned that title following Croce’s untimely passing.

On the 50th anniversary of his death, let’s look back at his winding path to fame and the legacy he’s left behind.

A Rapid Rise to Fame

Croce’s music career began during his time studying at Villanova University in Philadelphia, where he performed solo and in various local bands. A year after his graduation, he married longtime girlfriend Ingrid Jacobson and used funds received as a wedding gift to fund the creation of his first album. Released in 1966, Facets proved there was an audience for Croce’s art, selling out all of the 500 vinyl pressings he made of the record.

After spending a few years performing as a duo with Ingrid, the Croce family moved to New York City in hopes of finding success in the music industry. They recorded an album together, Jim & Ingrid Croce, in 1969 but couldn’t break through. Frustrations with the industry and the intensity of the big city came to a boiling point, leading the couple to leave New York City behind and relocate to a farm in rural Pennsylvania.

It didn’t take long for the couple to decide it was time to return to Philadelphia, a move that served as the catalyst for Croce’s rise to fame. Determined to keep creating as their family expanded, with their son A.J. arriving in 1971, Jim recorded a selection of his songs on a cassette, which he sent to a producer in hopes of finally inking a record deal.

The effort worked, landing him a contract with ABC Records, who released his third studio album, You Don’t Mess Around with Jim, in 1972. The title track, which tells the story of some seedy characters in a New York City pool hall, became Croce’s first Top 10 hit. The lovelorn track “Operator (That’s Not the Way It Feels)” was another radio success, paving the way for Croce to craft a follow-up LP, Life and Times, which arrived in July 1973.

Croce was finally seeing his dreams become a reality, performing on The Tonight Show, American Bandstand and touring across the country. Sadly, those appearances would unknowingly become some of his last.

A Career Tragically Cut Short

On September 20, 1973, Croce was gearing up for what should have been the start of an exciting new era. He had already completed a new album called I Got a Name, and its title track was set to be released to radio the following day.

After wrapping up a performance in Natchitoches, Louisiana, Croce, along with his bandmate Maury Muehleisen, road manager Dennis East, booking agent Kenneth Cortese, and comedian George Stevens, all boarded a Beechcraft E18S twin-engine plane, headed to their next show in Sherman, Texas.

All five passengers, along with pilot Robert N. Elliot, were killed when the aircraft crashed into a tree shortly after takeoff. A later investigation into the crash cited pilot error as the cause of the accident. Jim Croce was 30 years old.

His Lasting Legacy

After news of Croce’s tragic death broke, a new wave of interest in his music occurred. I Got a Name was released posthumously on December 1, 1973 and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. “Time In a Bottle,” the moving, poignant album cut from Croce’s second album, took on new meaning for listeners, leading the song to become a No. 1 hit in January 1974.

Although his life and career were cut short, Jim Croce’s gifts and talents continue to inspire and influence new generations of listeners. His son, A.J. Croce, has continued his father’s legacy, paving his own path as a talented musician and songwriter.

Now, even 50 years after his death, songs like “Time In a Bottle” still relay the immense depth of emotion and thoughtful lyricism that flowed from the mind of Jim Croce.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images