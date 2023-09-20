Sky Ferreira Will Tour Across U.S. in Fall 2023

2022 and 2023 have marked the first time in a few years Sky Ferreira has played live shows with some regularity. And now the singer is set to continue that trend with a tour of the U.S. this fall.

As pointed out by Brooklyn Vegan, Ferreira’s long-awaited second album Masochism is still without a release date. But this new slew of shows will find her hitting venues in California, Texas, Illinois, New York, and more.

The tour dates are as follows:

Sat Nov 25 Pomona, CA The Glass House

Wed Nov 29 Dallas, TX Trees

Thu Nov 30 Austin, TX Emo’s

Sun Dec 3 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade – Heaven

Mon Dec 4 Madison, TN Eastside Bowl

Wed Dec 6 Chicago, IL Metro

Thu Dec 7 Detroit, MI Majestic Theatre

Sat Dec 9 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

Sun Dec 10 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

Mon Dec 11 New York, NY Webster Hall

Stay tuned to her Instagram page for ticket information and more dates to be announced.

Nylon reported earlier this year that fans have started the #FreeSkyFerreira movement after they closely followed the delays the singer-songwriter has experienced with releasing new music.

The report includes how a fan named Alex started this movement on Instagram in March 2021. It began after the artist responded to a comment on her page stating that Capitol Records were very aware that fans are eager for new music but “refused to acknowledge it.”

In August, Stereogum reported that fans paid for a digital “Free Sky Ferreira” billboard in New York City’s Times Square.

Ferreira reposted The Fader’s Instagram reel with the billboard saying, “It’s true.” She also reached out to the fans who run the Free Sky Ferreira Instagram page, saying, “thank you for your support & trying to help get what happened across.”

Ferreira has released a total of two singles ahead of Masochism, “Downhill Lullaby” in 2019 and “Don’t Forget” in 2022. As quoted from her Instagram post shared by Stereogum, she addressed the delays saying, “This is not my fault & it’s not a conspiracy or whatever, I am in a DIFFICULT situation & I have to be ‘difficult’ to get through it. I have to protect my work & myself somehow? A lot of it is not being allowed to say or do anything I want/need without it being dismissed.”

Photo by Diogo Baptista/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images