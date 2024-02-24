Lainey Wilson Discusses the Responsibility of Being a Role Model in Light of Her Recent Success

Lainey Wilson saw her star rise rapidly after she released her breakout album Bell Bottom Country in 2022. Since then, she has won a trophy case full of awards including the Grammy for Best Country Album and the CMA Entertainer of the Year Award. It’s an exciting time for the Louisiana native. At the same time, she knows that her new level of fame comes with new responsibilities. She’s not just a country star, she’s also a role model and inspiration for countless girls and young women across the nation.

Recently, Wilson and Jelly Roll attended an event at the Tin Roof in Nashville to celebrate their No. 1 singles—“Save Me,” “Watermelon Moonshine,” and “Need a Favor.” During the event, she discussed how she feels about being a role model and how she plans to navigate the responsibility in the future.

Lainey Wilson: Role Model and Hardest Worker in the Room

“I will say I feel responsible, I feel like I do have a lot of little kids watching me,” she said. “It’s important for me to make sure that I make the right decisions,” she added. However, she knows that she’s only human, “I’m not going to get it right all the time,” she admitted, “but I’m gonna try my best.”

Wilson went on to say that she hopes the kids who are looking up to her see that it’s okay to dream big. However, dreams are only the beginning. “You’re allowed to dream big, but you’re not allowed just to dream. You have got to work really, really hard,” she explained.

Wilson knows all about hard work. While those who haven’t been paying attention may think that she shot to the top almost overnight, that’s not the case. She came to Nashville more than a decade ago. At the time, she was taking college classes online and living in a pull-behind camper.

The “Watermelon Moonshine” singer released her self-titled debut album in 2014. However, she didn’t see chart success until she dropped her third album, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ in 2021. That album produced her first No. 1 single “Things a Man Oughta Know” which started her rise to the top. Her latest release, Bell Bottom Country solidified her success as an artist.

Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

