‘The Voice’ Fans Livid Over Niall Horan’s Exit, Coaching Changes for Season 25

The Voice returns for its 25th season tonight, February 26, and the show will officially be welcoming Chance the Rapper and country duo Dan + Shay as new coaches, taking over for the departing Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani. Horan exited after two seasons that saw contestants from his team winning both times.

The former One Direction member took a break from his coaching duties to focus on a major world tour he has plotted out for 2024. Meanwhile, The Voice promoted the launch of the new season with a post on its Instagram featuring photos of the current coaches, including the returning John Legend and Reba McEntire.

Horan Fans Unhappy About His Voice Exit

This prompted some of Horan’s faithful fans to post comments expressing their disappointment about him not being on the show.

One fan posted, “niall will be missed 😔.”

Another commented, “No Niall ughhhh.”

A third wrote, “we need @niallhoran back when he’s done touring #teamniallslay.”

Several other fans expressed confidence that Horan will be indeed be returning to The Voice after he wraps up his road commitments, including one who wrote, “Niall will be back y’all, he’s just on tour 😉.”

Some Fans Unhappy About Current Lineup of Coaches

Meanwhile, quite a few other fans shared their general dislike for the current lineup of Voice coaches.

“literally looks like a random group the teacher picked for an assignment 🤣,” one fan commented.

“Not excited about the judges,” another remarked.

That being said, the majority of people who commented shared positive messages and shred their excitement about the new season.

Horan’s Voice Success and 2024 Tour Plans

Team Horan contestants Huntley and Gina Miles won Seasons 24 and 23 of The Voice, respectively.

Horan kicked off his 2024 tour on February 20 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, part of a European leg that will run through a March 27-28 engagement in Amsterdam. He will then head to Australia, New Zealand and the Far East for a series of shows in late April and May.

On May 29 in Hollywood, Florida, Horan will launch a lengthy North America leg that runs through an August 3 concert in Austin, Texas. He also has series of late-summer shows lined up in Ireland and the U.K.

Tickets to Horan’s concert are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

The Voice Season 25

As previously reported, Chance the Rapper is returning to The Voice after serving as a coach for the first time in Season 23. Dan + Shay are making their debut as the first duo to coach a team on The Voice, although they did fill in for Horan during Season 24’s knockout round rehearsals when Niall had to temporarily leave the show because of his concert schedule.

The Voice premieres February 26 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET, and also will be available for streaming on Peacock.