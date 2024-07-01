Kacey Musgraves’ Deeper Well is rife with well told stories. Among her richest is “Moving Out.” Uncover the meaning behind this reflective ballad, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Fans Left Dumbfounded as Kacey Musgraves Walks Downtown Nashville Incognito After Zach Bryan Duet]

Behind the Meaning of “Moving Out” by Kacey Musgraves

Musgraves takes an introspective stance in “Moving Out.” In the wake of a break up (which is most likely a reference to her ex-husband, Ruston Kelly), Musgraves mulls over all the good times they had–most of which are set in the house she now has to leave.

Four walls and so much space

Was way more than just a place

Wasn’t it, babe?

A bedroom where you pulled me in

I found out love could start again

Start again

This song almost has a show tune-like quality to it, given how narrative it is. One can almost see Musgraves on the front porch of her old home, picking up the pieces of her life. She takes the listener through a stream of consciousness, retelling her good and not-so-good memories.

And that big tree in the front yard lost a limb

It almost crushed your car, but it didn’t

Yeah, we kept livin’ in the house

Plantin’ roses all around

Leavin’ it better than we found it

Now autumn’s movin’ in

It can be hard to leave a place when so many memories are attached to it. What do you do when a place is no longer your physical home, but your emotions are still heavily tied to it? In Musgraves’ case, she sat down and let herself feel the tinges of nostalgia in order to move on.

I’m kinda sad we’re leavin’

Now that autumn’s movin’ in

And we’re movin’ out

Revisit the song, below.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)