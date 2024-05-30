Behind the Meaning of Ronnie Milsap’s “Daydreams About Night Things,” Penned by John Schweers

“Daydreams About Night Things” stands out in Ronnie Milsap‘s discography. Penned by John Schweers, it’s hard to deny the appeal of this mid-tempo hit. Uncover the meaning behind this song, in Schweers’ own words, below.

Behind the Meaning of Ronnie Milsap’s Daydreams About Night Things”

I’m having daydreams about night things

In the middle of the afternoon

And while my hands make a living

My mind’s home loving you

Milsap recorded “Daydreams About Night Things” in 1975. According to Schweers, he instantly took a liking to the song–and it’s easy to see why. On top of the insatiably catchy rhythm, the sentiment is deeply relatable. According to Schweers, the idea of dreaming about being with a lover when you’re apart came from an Olivia Newton-John interview.

My mind’s home loving you

I’m having daydreams about night things

In the middle of the afternoon

And every night you make my daydreams come true

“I just heard of somebody interviewing Olivia Newton-John,” Schweers once said. “And when he interviewed her, his comment was, ‘Boy, when we were talking, I was having daydreams about night things.’ And then I thought, ‘Well, man, that’s a song idea! What’s the matter with you guys!

“So I did a demo of it and everything,” he continued. “I was out showing a house for a relative, and they called and said ‘Are you John Schweers? You have somebody calling you on the phone.’ And it was Ronnie Milsap: ‘Man, I love that song. I want to do it. Don’t pitch it to anybody else!'”

Well all day long while I’m working in town

Time slows down to a crawl

When I’m not thinking about you

I’m checking the clock on the wall

