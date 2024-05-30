How Cole Swindell Knew He’d Just Written His Own Wedding Song

Cole Swindell’s life looks much different than it did 10 years ago. In 2013, he scored a No. 1 hit with his independently released debut single “Chillin’ It.” That led to the Georgia native opening for Luke Bryan and landing two more chart-toppers from his self-titled debut album. Just last year, Swindell’s runaway hit “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” won him a pair of ACM Awards. However, even that milestone couldn’t top the moment he proposed to longtime girlfriend Courtney Little. Recently, Swindell opened up about writing his latest single, (and wedding song) “Forever to Me.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Cole Swindell Nearly Missed the National Championship Game to Write His Wedding Song

Swindell has written his fair share of love songs. However, none felt like the perfect fit for his upcoming nuptials.

In January, the singer-songwriter headed to Texas to play a show the night before the national championship game. Swindell, along with songwriters Greylan James and Rocky Block, wrote one song on the way there. The next night, they started batting around ideas for their wedding song.

“We were just talking, and somehow I ended up saying that Courtney, I was like, ‘She’s forever to me,'” the “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey” singer told CMT. “And they just both looked at each other… and just were like, ‘That’s it. That’s what it’s got to be, ‘Forever to Me.'”

The three men stayed up into the early hours of the morning writing lyrics like, I gave a promise to her daddy / And a grass stain to my knee / I might’ve gave her the diamond, but she gave forever to me.

The songwriting trio woke up and continued writing, nearly missing the national championship game. But Swindell didn’t care.

“I remember telling people in the suite, ‘I just wrote one of my favorite songs; that’s probably going to be my wedding song,'” he said. “Pretty crazy, crazy story, but that’s how some of the favorite songs happen. You just got to be present.”

Get Tickets to the Win the Night Tour

The “Let Me See Ya Girl” singer recently kicked off his headlining Win The Night Tour with three sold-out shows in Canada. The tour continues through July 20.

[RELATED: Cole Swindell Announces Win The Night 2024 Tour]

Go to coleswindell.com for tickets.

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images