Beloved 9-Year-Old Taylor Swift Fan Scarlett Oliver Passes Away After Emotional Moment With Singer

The young Taylor Swift fan from Perth, Australia who got to share a hug with the singer/songwriter on stage earlier this year has passed away from complications related to high-grade glioma, according to an announcement from her family and online reports.

Nine-year-old Scarlett Oliver got to share a very special moment on stage with Swift during one of her Eras Tour performances in Australia. Typically, Swift will hand out signed hats during performances of her song “22”.

Scarlett’s family tried to get Swift’s attention on social media so that the young girl could receive the honor. And Swift delivered.

Not only did Oliver receive a hat, but she got a warm embrace from Swift during the performance after being taken to the front of the stage. A video of the interaction went viral online and has been viewed over 30 million times.

Scarlett’s Moment With Taylor Swift

Oliver had attended another show in Sydney on February 23, holding a sign that said “Taylor, can I have the 22 hat? Please”. Her family pushed for Swift to see the message, and luckily, they were successful.

“Thank you so much for making Scarlett’s dream come true!!” Oliver’s stepmother Natalie wrote online the day after the concert. “To everyone who shared her story to help us make this happen we are beyond greatful!!! Scarlett is on top of the world right now!!”

Oliver’s father and stepmother took to social media to let those who admired Oliver know that she had passed away. Her death occured just a few days before she was set to celebrate her 10th birthday. Oliver was diagnosed with a rare type of brain cancer called high-grade glioma. There is no cure for the disease.

“Nothing will ever be the same again,” the father’s heartbreaking message read on Instagram. “Don’t forget me and please find a way to let me know you are ok.”

We wish Oliver’s family and loved ones the best during this very difficult time.

Photo courtesy of Scarlett Oliver’s family on Instagram @natoliver22

