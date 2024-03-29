Benjamin Tod Calls Lost Dog Street Band’s New Single “Survived” the Best Song He’s Ever Written [Exclusive]

Lost Dog Street Band will release their next album Survived on April 26. Today, they gave fans another taste of what’s to come with the new single “Survived.” Watch the official video that drives home the full emotional weight of the new song below. .

The title track to the upcoming Lost Dog Street Band album is also the album’s closer. Additionally, it’s Benjamin Tod’s favorite track on the album. More than that, he says it’s the best song he’s ever written. Coming from someone with a catalog as deep and impactful as his, that’s saying something.

Recently, Benjamin Tod sat down with American Songwriter to discuss the upcoming Lost Dog Street Band album. When asked about his favorite song from the collection, Tod took a moment to think before saying, “It’s really hard for me to say because it kind of moves. I’m going to say ‘Survived’ because I still think, as of right now, it’s the best song I’ve ever written.”

Benjamin Tod on the New Lost Dog Street Band Single “Survived”

He added, “Now, it may not be palatably marketable for general consumption because it kind of harkens back to more of a Lost Dog tradition. On pretty much every album, we have a very, very dark and personal minor waltz. But nonetheless, I wrote that song one night, recorded it that night on my phone, forgot about it, and came back two days later,” he recalled. “I was sitting in my garage chain-smoking, burning down a day, and I found it and played it and I just started crying,” he added.

Then, Tod expanded on why he became so emotional when he listened to “Survived” for the first time. “Because this was the greatest song I’ve ever written and I didn’t recognize it whatsoever after I’d finished it. And just an overwhelming sense of gratitude and thankfulness that I had been given all of these incredible gifts in life to manage my own demons,” he explained.

“That feeling will always stick with me from that first listen. Going from ‘Oh I wrote this song, I guess I’ll listen to it,’ and not being excited about it to ‘Holy sh-t, why am I so lucky and blessed in this life?’ I’ve had this beautiful gift my entire life to evaluate my feelings and process my hurt and it also helps other people,” he continued. “It’s the most magical gift in the world. I’m one of the luckiest people to have ever existed. Just for being born in the United States, the year that I was and being given this gift on top of it, and having an incredible wife and dog. Just everything all at once.”

