7 Best Bass Practice Amps of 2023

Gone are the days of thanklessly lugging your refrigerator-sized bass cabinet up a flight of stairs only to be paid in drink tickets.

Thanks to advances in class-D technology and the emergence of neodymium speakers, bass amps have become lighter, smaller, and more portable than ever before. Sorry, we can’t guarantee you won’t still be paid in drink tickets…

This means there are plenty of pint-sized bass amps that pack a punch available on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a small practice amp or an amp for gigging out, our top pick for the best bass practice amp, the Fender Rumble 100, has you covered.

Best Bass Practice Amps

1. Best Bass Practice Amp – Fender Rumble 100

SPECS

Type: Solid State

Solid State Speakers: 1 x 12″

1 x 12″ Power: 100 watts

100 watts EQ: 4-Band (semi-parametric midrange)

4-Band (semi-parametric midrange) Weight: 22 lbs

Kicking off our list of best bass practice amps is the Fender Rumble 100 bass combo amp, which offers 100 watts of power in a compact 22 lbs package. Its vintage vibe will fit in well on any stage, while its headphone jack allows you to keep playing solo long through the night.

The Fender Rumble offers a full, warm sound even at low volumes, and its 4-band EQ will allow you to dial in your ideal bass tone. The balanced XLR output is sure to make you popular with the sound guy since you’ll be able to keep stage volume low while sending signal to the front-of-house.

While its younger brothers, the Fender Rumble 40 and 25, are totally viable options, we went with the 100 model as it features a larger speaker and over twice the wattage without significantly upping the price tag.

For sound, size, and value, the Fender Rumble 100 is the best bass practice amp on the market today.

2. Best Overall Small Bass Amp – Ampeg Rocket Bass RB-112

SPECS

Type: Solid State

Solid State Speakers: 1 x 12″

1 x 12″ Power: 100 watts

100 watts EQ: 3-Band EQ

3-Band EQ Weight: 26 lbs

Ampeg has long been an industry leader in bass amplification, and the Ampeg Rocket Bass RB-112 is just the latest example of why that is. This 26-pound solid state amp lets you take the iconic Ampeg bass tone with you anywhere.

The legacy Ampeg preamp and three-band EQ (with Bass, Midrange, and Treble tone controls) will let you shape your tone, and if you need a little extra grit just kick on the SGT overdrive.

Aesthetically the Rocket Bass borrows from the iconic Ampeg amps of the 1960s, giving it a classy retro feel.

While a little more expensive than the Fender Rumble, you can rest assured it’s money well spent, as you’ll have a sleek and versatile bass amp for gigs or practice sessions for years to come.

3. Best Small Rock Bass Amp – Orange Crush Bass 50

SPECS

Type: Solid State

Solid State Speakers: 1 x 12″

1 x 12″ Power: 50 watts

50 watts EQ: 3-Band EQ, Parametric mids

3-Band EQ, Parametric mids Weight: 31.8 lbs

The Orange Crush Bass 50 is a fat-sounding compact bass combo amp. Featuring an onboard tuner and all-analog construction, the Crush Bass is a solid state powerhouse.

The ported cabinet and 12″ speaker help deliver classic bass tones, driven home by an active EQ and parametric mid-control.

Orange amps have been used by rockers like Geddy Lee, John McVie, John Stirratt, and now- you. This amp also features a CabSim headphone output for silent practice and an aux input for use with any number of media devices.

4. Best Headphone Practice Bass Amp – Blackstar amPlug 2 FLY

SPECS

Type: Headphone amp

Headphone amp Inputs: 1 x 1/4″ (Hi-Z), 1 x 1/8″ (aux in)

1 x 1/4″ (Hi-Z), 1 x 1/8″ (aux in) Power: …runs on 2 x AAA batteries

…runs on 2 x AAA batteries EQ: tone control

tone control Weight: 0.08 lbs

The Blackstar amPLug 2 FLY headphone amp is the perfect practice tool for bass players on the go. Just plug in any set of headphones into its 1/8″ jack, plug the Blackstar amp into your bass, and you’re good to go.

The three selectable voices- Classic, Modern, and Overdrive – offer massive sounding tonal options, and its AUX input allows you to plug in your laptop or phone and play along with your favorite records.

Plus, it’s small enough to fit in your back pocket and runs on AAA batteries (which are often rechargeable these days.)

5. Most Portable Fullstack of All-Time – Ampeg SVT Micro VR Stack

SPECS

Type: Solid State

Solid State Speakers: 2 x 10″

2 x 10″ Power: 200 watts

200 watts EQ: 3-Band EQ

3-Band EQ Weight: 9.9 lbs

The Ampeg SVT Micro VR Stack is the ideal bass amp for setting up in your living room and making your cat look like John Entwistle circa 1976.

Standing at just over 1′ tall, I can confidently say this is the smallest full-sized rig of all time, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for in tone. In a word – shockingly huge. Okay, that’s two words, but they’re the best way to describe the 200 watts of classic tones this pint-sized bass amp provides.

Shape your tone via the ultra mid control and the 3-band EQ, and the balanced line output makes for easy recording. The Ampeg SVT Micro VR Stack is a huge development in the world of tiny amps.

6. Best Budget Practice Bass Amp – Fender Rumble 25

SPECS

Type: Solid State

Solid State Speakers: 1 x 8″

1 x 8″ Power: 25 watts

25 watts EQ: 3-Band EQ

3-Band EQ Weight: 21 lbs

Okay, okay, I know what you’re thinking- wait a second, you already featured the Fender Rumble? No, we featured A Fender Rumble.

The Rumble 25 is worlds away from the 100 model, but it does make for the ideal beginner practice amp, particularly for those on a budget.

Its humble 25 watts will keep your neighbors happy, while the built-in headphone jack will allow you to keep playing late at night. With great sound at an accessible price point, the Fender Rumble 25 is the best budget bass amp on the market.

7. Best Sorta Tube Practice Amp – Vox VX50BA Bass Combo Amp

SPECS

Type: Solid State

Solid State Speakers: 1 x 8″

1 x 8″ Power: 50 watts

50 watts EQ: 4-Band EQ

4-Band EQ Weight: 9.9 lbs

There’s a new tube amp in town…sorta. The KORG NuTube works a lot like your traditional vacuum tube, but with the help of vacuum fluorescent display technology, it fits in the compact, 9-pound structure that is the Vox VX50BA.

This pint-size powerhouse has garnered quite a reputation among bass players who are consistently shocked by its high-quality sound. Simply put, the VX50BA is a great practice amp.

Best Bass Practice Amps Buyer’s Guide

Maybe you’re new to the bass game and looking for a simple but effective practice tool. Or maybe you’re overhauling your home studio and looking to upgrade your ancient, heavy bass amp.

Either way, there are a few key things to consider when weighing your options.

Size & Power

For practice purposes, you don’t necessarily need a high-wattage amp unless you plan to play with others or perform in larger venues.

A smaller, portable amp with a power rating between 10 and 50 watts should suffice for practicing at home or in small rehearsal spaces.

If you’re looking to play live, however, a good rule of thumb is that nothing under 100 watts will cut through in a live environment.

Tone & Versatility

It’s important to pay attention to the tone and versatility of the amp you’re considering. It should offer a wide range of tonal options to suit your playing style and preferences.

Look for features like tone controls (bass, mid, treble), built-in overdrive or tone variation, and EQ settings. Some amps also provide amp modeling or simulation features that mimic the sound of various amplifier types.

Do Not Disturb – Private Practice

Check the connectivity options and additional features of the amp. Make sure it has an input for your bass guitar and a headphone output for silent practicing.

Other useful features may include an auxiliary input for connecting external devices like phones or MP3 players, a built-in tuner, an effects loop, or a direct output for recording purposes.

Brand & Price

There are so many great small bass amps on the market today, including those from industry leaders like Ampeg, Fender, Orange, Hartke, Ashdown, and more. Consider your budget and find an amp that offers a good balance of features, quality, and price.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can I use a guitar amp for practicing bass?

It’s best not to. The low frequencies generated by electric bass can damage the speakers in traditional guitar amps. Plus, proper bass amps offer far superior low-end tonal options.

Tube or solid state?

Many players prefer the warm tone and rich harmonic content provided by tube amps, but they can be much more expensive (and heavier!) than solid state options.

Then there are amps like the Vox VX50BA, which is offering a new hybrid of functionality thanks to the Korg NuTube technology.

Can a practice bass amp be used for small gigs or jam sessions?

Well, that depends. If it’s a low-volume gig, absolutely. It especially helps if there is an XLR output on the back of your amp, so it can be run through a sound board.

If you’re trying to compete with a full-band setup and those pesky drums, you’ll want at least 100W of firepower at your disposal.

Conclusion

Bass is the best instrument (can you tell the author is a bass player?), and having a great bass practice amp at home can get you inspired to start playing day or night.

Our top pick, the Fender Rumble 100, will give you massive bass tone at a low price point, while its headphone output will allow for some stealthy late-night jams.

Alternatively, the Ampeg Rocket Bass RB-112 is ideal for bass players who prioritize portability and versatility, making it an excellent investment for gigs and practice sessions.

Happy playing!