10 Best Sony Earbuds of 2023

Are you having a hard time differentiating between Sony's wide selection of earbuds? Sony is known for their resounding quality across all of their audio products, and their earbuds are no exception.

In this article, we're breaking down the best features of each of the top 10 Sony earbuds to help you find the perfect pick. We even threw in a buyer's guide so you know what to look out for when making your purchase.

Our #1 pick for the best Sony earbuds has to be the Sony WF-1000XM5 for their noise-cancelling capabilities and overall build quality.

The right Sony earbuds will fit right in your ear and provide you with excellent sound quality for years to come. Keep reading to find the perfect pair for you.

Best Sony Earbuds

1. Best Overall Sony Earbuds – Sony WF-1000XM5

SPECS

Battery Life: 8 hours

8 hours Noise Canceling: Yes

Yes Wireless Connectivity: Yes, Bluetooth

Yes, Bluetooth Water Resistant: Yes (IPX4 Rating)

Sony is known for their incredible audio products and is known to illustrate this point more than their flagship earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM5. With these earbuds, Sony has managed to create an exceptional audio experience that stands out in a crowded market.

The sound quality is nothing short of remarkable, delivering a well-balanced soundstage with deep bass, crisp mids, and sparkling highs. These headphones are great for both listening to your favorite music and podcasts.

The active noise cancellation is where the WF-1000XM5 truly shines. Sony has integrated AI into their earbuds, creating a first-of-its-kind adaptive sound control that will do the work for you.

Whether you're in the gym working out or on the train on the way to work, Sony's AI will adapt to the ambient sound around you as it changes. If that isn't the definition of true wireless earbuds, we don't know what is.

The earbuds fit snugly in your ears and come with a range of ear tip sizes to ensure a secure fit for everyone. The touch controls are intuitive and responsive, allowing you to navigate your music and calls effortlessly.

Whether you're an audiophile or someone who simply appreciates premium noise canceling earbuds, the WF-1000XM5 is a worthy investment that will elevate your daily listening experience.

2. Best Open-Ring Design Sony Earbuds – Sony Linkbuds

SPECS

Battery Life: 5.5 hours

5.5 hours Noise Canceling: N/A

N/A Wireless Connectivity: Yes, up to 2 Bluetooth devices at once

Yes, up to 2 Bluetooth devices at once Water Resistant: Yes (IPX4 Rating)

The Sony Linkbuds are another reliable pair of earbuds that come with a unique design. Unlike the Sony WF-1000XM5, these earbuds aren't noise canceling at all.

Instead, Sony has equipped them with an open-ring design, allowing the wearer to still hear the world around them. These are the perfect earbuds for someone who can multitask or someone who doesn't mind letting it a little background noise.

These earbuds are also about half the price of the Sony WF-1000XM5, making them a better choice for those of us working with a budget. Even though they're half the price, they still have the premium sound quality Sony headphones are known for.

Spatial audio is a breeze for the Linkbuds, too, as Sony has given them adaptive sound control that allows you to adapt to ambient noise as it appears.

If you want a good pair of Sony earbuds that will still allow you to listen to the outside world, check out the Linkbuds. They're some of the best wireless earbuds on the market and come with a host of attractive features any earbud user would be happy to buy.

3. Best Closed-Ring Linkbuds Alternative – Sony Linkbuds S

SPECS

Battery Life: 6 hours

6 hours Noise Canceling: Yes

Yes Wireless Connectivity: Yes, Bluetooth

Yes, Bluetooth Water Resistant: Yes (IPX4 Rating)

If you love Sony's Linkbuds but want noise cancelling integrated as well, look no further than the Sony Linkbuds S. These earbuds take everything the Linkbuds put forward and make it even better.

It comes with a slightly longer battery life, the same high IPX water-resistant rating, and speak-to-chat features. Sony's products come with a host of smart features, too, including an auto-play feature that immediately resumes your music after you take a call.

The Linkbuds S reintroduces the excellent noise canceling and sound quality Sony is known for. With the patented Integrated Processor V1, your earbuds will be giving you the great sound you're looking for from your headphones.

Apple users can compare these headphones to their beloved Apple AirPods as they are both small, lightweight, and powerful earbuds that come with a nice charging case.

The Linkbuds S isn't too much more expensive than their "S-less" counterpart, coming in at a good value at just less than $130 at the time of writing.

Sony models are top-of-the-line for a reason. They're reliable, come with a great listening mode that blocks out external sounds, and provide some of the best noise money can buy. If you want all of the benefits of the Linkbuds with noise isolation built in, check out the Sony Linkbuds S.

4. Best Sony Earbuds for Sports – Sony WI-SP500N

SPECS

Battery Life: 8 hours

8 hours Noise Canceling: No

No Wireless Connectivity: Yes, Bluetooth and NFC

Yes, Bluetooth and NFC Water Resistant: Yes (IPX4 Rating)

The Sony WI-SP500N earbuds are the perfect pair of earbuds from Sony for anyone who likes to listen to music while they're working out or playing a sport.

They're designed for the most active of us, contouring to the natural shape of your ear canal so they never pop out, even during the most strenuous of exercises.

While they're specialized to be fit for fitness, they also come with foam ear tips to make sure you can get the right fit.

Battery life is impressive for the WI-SP500N, with up to 8 hours of playback time on a single charge. The quick charge feature provides an hour of playback from just 10 minutes of charging, ensuring uninterrupted use during busy days.

The WI-SP500N also features an ambient sound mode that allows some external noise to pass through.

If you're looking for a pair of quality wired earbuds for your next run, workout, or sporting event, you should consider buying one of the best Sony headphones for the occasion, the Sony WI-SP500N.

They come with a great frequency range and provide a good noise at just about any volume. Like all the Sony models, the build quality of the WI-SP500n is second to none.

5. Best Bose QuietComfort Alternative from Sony – Sony WF-C700N

SPECS

Battery Life: 7.5 hours

7.5 hours Noise Canceling: Yes

Yes Wireless Connectivity: Yes

Yes Water Resistant: Yes (IPX4 Rating)

If you know audio, you know that Bose makes some of the best headphones on the market. If you're looking to see what Sony makes that can compete with their inventory, you need to check out the Sony WF-C700N.

These headphones are not only a competitor, they might even be outright better. The WF-C700N comes with a great charging case that can get one hour of playback time off of a 15-minute charge.

Phone calls are a breeze with the Sony WF-C700N. You can answer voice calls hands-free, allowing you to continue whatever it is you are doing.

Like most of Sony's headphones, these come with good noise canceling that will make you feel like you're immersed in your own world of high-quality audio. It even comes with head tracking too, which changes the amount of ambient noise let in based on what you're facing.

These new Sony headphones have one of the strongest batteries on this list. At 7.5 hours, you can leave this in for just about the entire day and not notice.

They're insanely comfortable, so you can listen to your favorite music or podcast for hours on end. Check out the Sony WF-C700N if you want a great pair of true wireless earbuds.

6. Best Budget Sony Earbuds – Sony MDR-EX15AP

SPECS

Battery Life: N/A

N/A Noise Canceling: No

No Wireless Connectivity: No

No Water Resistant: No

The Sony MDR-EXAP15 in-ear headphones offer a solid audio experience at an affordable price point. At less than $20 at the time of writing, you might not be able to get a better pair of headphones from a reliable company like Sony for a cheaper price.

As you can see from the specs above, this pair of wired headphones don't come with the same litany of features as the other Sony headphones on this list. But for a quarter of the price as most of the others, it isn't exactly surprising.

The sound quality of the MDR-EXAP15 is impressive for its price range. The earphones deliver clear highs and decently defined mids, providing a balanced listening experience. While the bass might not be thunderous, it's still satisfactory and doesn't overpower the overall sound.

Comfort is a strong suit of these earbuds. The ergonomic design, combined with three sizes of included ear tips, ensures a secure and comfortable fit for extended listening sessions.

While it may not come connected to the Apple ecosystem or Google Assistant, these headphones will get the job done reliably. They have a great sound profile and noise levels for a pair of affordable headphones, and because they're wired, you'll never have to worry about losing the charging case.

If you want a pair of Sony headphones but don't want to spend too much, consider buying the Sony MDR-EXAP15.

7. Best Sony Earbuds with Extra Base – Sony MDR-XB55AP

SPECS

Battery Life: N/A

N/A Noise Canceling: No

No Wireless Connectivity: N/A

N/A Water Resistant: No

Much like the wired Sony MDR-EXAP15, these wired headphones are a little different from the other earbuds on this list.

The Sony MDR-XB55AP (what a name) is a great pair of wired earbuds from Sony that pack a punch at a budget price. At less than $50 at the time of writing, these earbuds are perfect for someone who is operating with a slightly bigger budget than our MDR-EXAP15 entry.

While this pair of headphones doesn't come with active noise canceling, it does come with some of the most powerful bass on this list. That's because the bass is specifically boosted in these headphones.

Noise isolation isn't a priority here, but a thunderous bass response is. There's even an in-line remote and button you can use to answer voice calls and use speak-to-chat features.

12mm neodymium drivers power the Sony MDR-XB55AP, giving it some of the best sound out of any pair of earbuds on this list in a compact design. The headphones also come with a tangle-free cord and 4 sizes of earbuds, perfect for replacing that pesky left earbud you lost a while ago.

If you want a good pair of wired headphones from a great company, you might want to buy the Sony MDR-XB55AP.

8. Best Expensive Sony Earbuds – Sony WF-1000XM4

SPECS

Battery Life: 8 hours

8 hours Noise Canceling: Yes

Yes Wireless Connectivity: Yes

Yes Water Resistant: Yes (IPX4 Rating)

The predecessor to our #1 pick, the Sony WF-1000XM4 is the perfect pick for anyone wanting the best earbuds Sony offers and doesn't have a budget to slow them down.

Technically, the Sony WF-1000XM4 is about $20 cheaper than the WF-1000XM5, but at just under $300, these wireless earbuds aren't exactly cheap either.

They come with some of the best active noise canceling technology on the market, so no matter where you are, you can get the most out of your music.

The WF-1000XM4 comes with Sony's newest Integrated Processor V1, making the noise cancelling features use less power altogether so you can listen for even longer.

It also provides crystal-clear call quality, so it sounds like all of your conversations using these wireless earbuds are actually in person. Their extensive 8-hour battery will make it feel like you're using a pair of over-ear headphones, too.

As far as wireless earbuds go, none are quite as good as the Sony WF-1000XM4. They're some of the best noise cancelling earbuds around as well. Check out these earbuds if you want the latest and greatest from Sony.

9. Best Compact Sony Earbuds – Sony WF-C500

SPECS

Battery Life: 6 hours

6 hours Noise Cancelling: Yes

Yes Wireless Connectivity: Yes

Yes Water Resistant: Yes (IPX4 Rating)

The Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds are a true game-changer for those who lead an active lifestyle, offering an impressive blend of comfort, durability, and impressive sound quality.

Built with fitness enthusiasts in mind, the WF-C500 earbuds boast an IPX4 water and dust resistance rating, making them a reliable companion during intense workouts or outdoor adventures.

The ergonomic design ensures a secure fit, preventing any discomfort or slippage even during the most rigorous activities.

Audio quality is another standout feature. The WF-C500 wireless earbuds deliver crisp highs, well-defined mids, and surprisingly robust bass for earbuds of their size. This ensures that your favorite workout tunes provide the necessary motivation to power through every rep and stride.

One of the key highlights of these earbuds is the impressive battery life. With up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge and an additional 14 hours from the charging case, the WF-C500 earbuds keep you immersed in music for extended periods.

The Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds are a top-notch choice for active individuals seeking a seamless audio experience during their workouts and adventures.

With their durable design, impressive sound quality, and convenient features, these wireless earbuds are a clear winner for those who demand both performance and functionality from their audio gear.

10. Best Wired Sony Earbuds – Sony Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones

SPECS

Battery Life: 8.5 hours

8.5 hours Noise Cancelling: Yes

Yes Wireless Connectivity: Yes, Bluetooth and NFC

Yes, Bluetooth and NFC Water Resistant: Yes (IPX4 Rating)

The Sony Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones are a bass lover's dream come true, offering an electrifying audio experience that takes your music to new depths. As the name suggests, the Extra Bass feature is the heart and soul of these headphones.

Comfort is paramount during extended listening sessions, and the Sony Extra Bass Headphones deliver in this aspect.

The cushioned ear cups provide a snug fit, effectively blocking out external noise for an immersive sound experience. The foldable design and adjustable headband make these headphones easy to carry and fit into any lifestyle.

The integrated microphone and controls ensure that you can take calls and manage your music effortlessly. This convenience factor further enhances the overall user experience.

These decent noise canceling headphones are perfect for the most active of us, and we've never heard anyone complain about having extra bass in the gym.

Buy the Sony Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones if you're looking for Bluetooth headphones from Sony with an added punch.

Best Sony Earbuds Buyer's Guide

When you're looking to add a pair of the best noise canceling earbuds from Sony to your music collection, there are a couple of key features that you should keep in mind before making your purchase.

When you want the best Sony headphones, you need to consider their comfort and fit, battery life and charging, and their features and connectivity.

Comfort and Fit

The comfort and fit of earbuds significantly impact your overall experience. Look for earbuds with multiple ear tip sizes or customizable options to ensure a secure and comfortable fit.

Consider the design and shape – some earbuds are designed for sport or active use, while others focus on everyday comfort.

Battery Life and Charging

Check the battery life of the earbuds and their charging case. Long battery life ensures you won't run out of juice during extended use. Additionally, quick charging features can be a lifesaver when you're in a hurry.

Features and Connectivity

Evaluate the additional features offered. Active noise cancellation, touch controls, voice assistant integration, and water resistance are among the features you might find valuable. Seamless Bluetooth connectivity with low latency is crucial for a hassle-free experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What should I consider when choosing earbud fit?

A good fit is essential for both comfort and sound quality. Look for earbuds that come with multiple sizes of ear tips. Test different sizes to find the one that creates a snug seal in your ears without causing discomfort.

Do earbuds with noise cancellation really make a difference?

Yes, active noise cancellation can significantly reduce background noise, making your listening experience more immersive. It is especially useful in noisy environments like airplanes or public transportation.

How does battery life affect my choice of earbuds?

Longer battery life means fewer interruptions. Look for earbuds with at least 5-6 hours of playback time, with additional charges provided by the charging case.

Conclusion

A great pair of the best earbuds can be the difference maker in your audio listening experience. While prices may vary, you should be able to find a great pair of Sony earbuds by looking at their fit, connectivity, and battery life. The best pair of earbuds from Sony is the powerful Sony WF-1000XM5.