7 Best Guitar Cases and Gig Bags of 2023

Look at you! You're a musician on the go, you're making your way downtown (walking fast, faces pass, etc.), and you're looking to upgrade your old, simple gig bag for something more reliable.

Thankfully, you stumbled upon this list of the best guitar cases and gig bags, which will help you find the ideal case for your instrument.

Whether traveling by plane, train, or automobile, you'll have peace of mind knowing your instrument will arrive safely.

Kicking off our list is our top choice for electric guitar, the MONO Vertigo Electric Guitar Hybrid Gig Bag.

Best Guitar Cases and Gig Bags

1. Best Electric Guitar Gig Bag – MONO Vertigo Electric Guitar Hybrid Gig Bag

SPECS

Intended Guitar Type: Electric Guitar

Electric Guitar Internal Materials: Internal padding, EVA insole, molded rubber outsole

Internal padding, EVA insole, molded rubber outsole External Materials: Hybrid shell/Sharkskin waterproof outer shell

Hybrid shell/Sharkskin waterproof outer shell Water-resistant? Yes

Yes Handles: Backpack straps, handle

Sometime over the last 15 or so years, MONO has established itself as the benchmark for padded gig bag construction, and once you use one of their bags, it's easy to see why.

Solidly constructed sharkskin waterproof outer shell, thick internal padding, with a molded rubber outsole (known as "The Boot"), the Vertigo gig bag would already be a front-runner, even before its defining top-loading feature.

We've all done it. After a rehearsal or a gig, we partially unzip our gig bag and casually toss our guitar into it while the case is still standing up. It's not our fault! We're a product of our society, and our society prioritizes convenience.

Luckily, MONO has been paying attention and created a top-loading gig bag to help us out. And once your guitar is in the case, it rests securely on MONO's headlock neck-suspension system.

On the front of the case are specialized storage compartments for your cables, gear, or anything else you may need to bring with you.

Fasten the Vertigo backpack straps for easy transport, or use the comfortable carry handle when entering doorways or subway cars.

2. Best Acoustic Guitar Gig Bag – MONO Classic Acoustic Guitar Case

SPECS

Intended Guitar Type: Acoustic/Dreadnought Guitar

Acoustic/Dreadnought Guitar Internal Materials: Plush lining internal padding

Plush lining internal padding External Materials: Sharkskin

Sharkskin Water-resistant? Yes

Yes Handles: Shoulder straps, handle

MONO isn't just for electric players, as their Classic Acoustic Guitar Case provides security and reliability for musicians looking to transport their acoustic from gig to gig safely.

The ultra-light laminated foam shell provides shockingly good protection, and its innovative neck brace design will keep your guitar stable as you're on the go.

The water-resistant sharkskin exterior will provide your axe with shelter from the storm, and its exterior pocket holds whatever cables, notepads, or tuners you're carrying with you.

The long and short of it is that the MONO Classic is a premium waterproof acoustic guitar case that's both protective and ultra-portable.

3. Best Bass Gig Bag – Reunion Blues RBCB4 Continental Voyager Bass Case

SPECS

Intended Guitar Type: Bass Guitar

Bass Guitar Internal Materials: Shock-absorbing Flexoskeleton

Shock-absorbing Flexoskeleton External Materials: Ballistic Quadraweave exterior

Ballistic Quadraweave exterior Water-resistant? Yes (zippers)

Yes (zippers) Handles: Shoulder straps, handle

Don't worry, bass players, we haven't forgotten about you, and neither has Reunion Blues with their high-quality and cost-effective Continental Voyager gig bag.

The shock-absorbing Flexoskeleton interior keeps your instrument protected from even the unruliest of baggage claims, while the tough ballistic Quadraweave exterior will hold up in the back of any van.

The Voyager can be carried by either its contoured Zero G handle or comfortable backpack-style straps, both of which provide even weight distribution. Inside, the reinforced padded blue neck block system locks your instrument neck securely in place.

The front multi-pocket is EVA reinforced, so you can safely secure your laptop or tablet, as well as any cables you may need. Simply put, Reunion Blues is the most well-designed gig bag available to bass players today.

Also, based on my limited research, Reunion Blues is the only case company willing to throw a guitar off the roof of a building in order to prove the effectiveness of their cases (spoiler alert: the guitar emerged unscathed).

4. Runner-Up for Best Electric Bass Gig Bag – MONO Classic Bass Guitar Case

SPECS

Intended Guitar Type: Bass Guitar

Bass Guitar Internal Materials: Plush lining internal padding

Plush lining internal padding External Materials: Sharkskin

Sharkskin Water-resistant? Yes

Yes Handles: Shoulder straps, handle

At this point, it should be clear how highly we regard MONO, and their bass case is no exception.

The plush lined interior, the thick internal padding, the water-resistant sharkskin exterior, the headlock neck suspension system, backpack style straps, we've covered them all in the MONO gig bags listed earlier on our list, and they can all be found in this premium bass gig bag.

The only reason this didn't take out the top spot for bass gig bags is it lacks the rugged exterior and additional storage available in the Reunion Blues Voyager while costing more.

Still, like all MONO products, you know you're getting a high-quality gig bag with the reliability that comes with such brand recognition.

5. Best Budget Gig Bag – Ibanez PowerPad Designer IGB541D Gig Bag

SPECS

Intended Guitar Type: Electric Guitar

Electric Guitar Internal Materials: Polyester

Polyester External Materials: Polyester with PVC side/bottom

Polyester with PVC side/bottom Water-resistant? Water repellent polyester

Water repellent polyester Handles: Shoulder straps, handle

So far, every gig bag we've listed will run you at least a couple hundred dollars, but that ends with the Ibanez PowerPad Designer, which offers solid protection in a stylish exterior for well under $100.

While it may lack the reinforcement and foolproof security offered by MONO or Reunion Blues, the PowerPad Designer Gig Bag is certainly a step up from the glorified dust cover cases. It can be carried by its backpack straps or handles.

Generous 10-millimeter padded cushioning covers the top and back, while 15-millimeter padding covers the sides, ensuring your guitar is shielded against the dangers of travel.

This stylish case includes four exterior pockets for your accessories. It's not top-of-the-line, but the Ibanez PowerPad is a well-made gig bag and a definite upgrade from generic black gig bags.

6. Best Rectangular Gig Bag – SKB 1SKB-SC66 Electric Guitar Soft Case

SPECS

Intended Guitar Type: Strat/Tele

Strat/Tele Internal Materials: Molded EPS foam with plush lining

Molded EPS foam with plush lining External Materials: 600D Nylon

600D Nylon Water-resistant? Yes

Yes Handles: Shoulder straps, handle

Somewhere between a traditional guitar case and a gig bag, the SKB 1SKB-SC66 Electric Guitar Soft Case offers hardshell protection with gig bag portability.

Molded EPS foam and plush interior lining protect your guitar from impact, while layered rigid foam serves as an extra guard.

Its durable 600D exterior protects against scrapes and resists water, while its roomy outer pocket gives you plenty of space to store cables, tuners, books, sheet music, or whatever else you may be carrying.

The attached backpack straps provide easy portability. The SKB 1SKB-SC66 is the best of both worlds.

7. Best Basic Gig Bag Upgrade – Fender FE620 Electric Guitar Gig Bag

SPECS

Intended Guitar Type: Electric Guitar

Electric Guitar Internal Materials: Microfiber lining

Microfiber lining External Materials: 600D Polyester

600D Polyester Water-resistant? Yes (zippers)

Yes (zippers) Handles: Shoulder straps, handle

Inside the Fender FE620 Electric Guitar Gig bag, your axe will be cradled by 20mm of padding and a gentle microfiber lining, giving it a comfortable ride, while the outer bumpers and water-resistant zippers ensure some level of protection from the elements.

This is closer to your standard gig bag than some of the more heavy-duty options on our list, but it's an upgrade from your basic dust-cover case.

The FE620 features multiple internal pockets to store your accessories, and its adjustable straps allow for easy travel. Its, dare I say, sleek and stylish appearance also set it apart from the rest of the pack when it comes to budget cases.

Best Guitar Cases and Gig Bags Buyer's Guide

Here are some key points to consider when considering which gig bag or case is best for you.

Instrument Fit

You'll want to ensure that the gig bag is specifically designed to fit your instrument.

Different instruments have unique shapes and sizes, so it's important to choose a bag that provides a snug and secure fit. If you're looking at cases for electric guitars, then acoustic guitar cases just won't do the trick.

A properly sized gig bag will help protect your instrument from unnecessary movement and potential damage during transport.

Padding and Protection

Be sure to look for a gig bag that offers adequate padding and protection for your instrument. It should have sufficient padding on all sides, especially in areas prone to impact, such as the body, neck, and headstock.

Keep an eye out for cases that offer a neck support pillow, as this will secure your instrument's neck in place while in transit. Quality padding will help absorb shocks and prevent scratches or dents. And you'll want to avoid glorified dust covers, no matter how tempting the price tag.

Material and Durability

Check the material used in the gig bag construction. Nylon or polyester are common choices as they are lightweight, durable, and resistant to tears.

Additionally, consider the quality of zippers, seams, and handles. Reinforced stitching and sturdy hardware will contribute to the bag's life longevity.

Carrying Options

You'll want to make sure whatever gig bag you choose is comfortable. Look for adjustable shoulder straps for carrying the bag on your back, as well as a heavy-duty carry handle.

Some gig bags, like the MONO products featured on our list, come with backpack-style straps.

Storage and Pockets

Consider the storage capacity of the gig bag you're checking out. It should have enough space to accommodate accessories such as cables, sheet music, pedals, and spare strings.

Multiple pockets and compartments with secure closures are beneficial for keeping your gear organized and easily accessible.

Water Resistance

If you often travel in wet or rainy conditions, it's worth considering a gig bag with water-resistant properties. This feature will help protect your instrument from moisture, which can potentially damage the wood or electronic components.

No gig bag is truly waterproof, but water-resistant external material will help give you peace of mind if you're caught in a downpour.

Weight and Portability

It's also important to pay attention to the weight of the gig bag, especially if you'll be carrying it for long distances or extended periods.

Lightweight options can be more comfortable to transport, but ensure that the weight reduction doesn't compromise the bag's protective features.

By considering these factors, you can make an informed decision and choose a gig bag that provides excellent protection and convenience for your instrument during transportation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the advantages of using a gig bag over a hardshell case?

Gig bags offer several advantages, including being lightweight and easier to carry, more affordable, and often more compact for storage. They also usually have additional pockets for accessories.

Can gig bags provide adequate protection for my instrument?

Sure they can! Gig bags can provide sufficient protection for everyday use, short-distance transportation, and gigs in controlled environments. Hybrid gig bags like the Reunion Blues Voyager offer hardshell protection with the convenience of a gig bag.

However, keep in mind that hardshell cases do offer more robust protection for extensive travel or in situations where the instrument is at higher risk of damage.

Can gig bags protect my instrument from temperature and humidity changes?

Gig bags provide some insulation against temperature and humidity changes, but they are not as effective as hardshell cases with built-in climate control features.

For valuable or delicate instruments, additional measures such as humidifiers or dehumidifiers may be worth picking up.

Are gig bags suitable for air travel?

This is an instance where not all gig bags are created equal. While certain gig bags can be used for air travel, it's generally recommended to use a hardshell case or flight case for maximum protection.

That being said, Reunion Blues or MONO products can often provide sufficient protection against the rigors of air travel, where instruments can be subject to rough handling.

It's also best if you try and carry-on your instrument, if at all possible. This may require sweet-talking a flight attendant. Good luck with that!

Conclusion

Travel is an essential part of live music, and getting your instrument safely to its destination is second in importance only to getting yourself to your destination safely.

It's important to find a comfortable, high-quality gig bag that suits your needs. It may not be the most fun musical accessory to spend your money on, but good gig bags are a wise investment that you'll thank yourself for in the long run.

For electric guitars, our top pick is the MONO Vertical Hybrid Electric Guitar Gig Bag. Its top-load design is the next step in the natural evolution of gig bags.

But if you're not looking to spend a ton of money while still looking for decent protection, your best bet might just be the Ibanez PowerPad Designer bag.

Now that you can sleep soundly, knowing your instrument will be safe and sound traveling with you, it's time to get back in the woodshed and start prepping for that next gig. Happy playing!