The Weeknd Drops “Double Fantasy” with Future for ‘The Idol’ Soundtrack

The Weeknd’s upcoming HBO drama series The Idol, which he created and stars in, is right around the corner. Slated to release on June 4, following its premiere at this summer’s Cannes Film Festival, The Idol will be accompanied by an original soundtrack crafted by The Weeknd.

On Friday (April 21), The Weeknd released the soundtrack’s lead single “Double Fantasy,” featuring Future. The Weeknd first previewed the song twice the week before it dropped, once on Instagram Live and once on Twitter. Next, he played the song in his surprise appearance during Metro Boomin’s set at Coachella weekend one.

With a stunning, multi-faceted chorus, The Weeknd’s vocals and lyrics ooze promiscuity. Following along with the supposed theme of the show, which depicts the toxic, hyper-sexual nature of Hollywood, “Double Fantasy” feels like the perfect promotional track for The Idol Vol. 1.

Temperature risin’, bodies united

Now that I trapped you in my arms

No need to fight it, no need to hide it

Now that I see what’s in your heart

The Future verse on the backend of “Double Fantasy” brings a bit more tempo to the song, as the rapper’s slick-tongued exhibition sees him rhyme about irresistible pleasures.

I sent you an envelope, came with a poem

You possess venom, that came with a charm

You get the good out me when I perform

I know the bad in you, that’s what I want

The accompanying music video for “Double Fantasy” uses clips from The Idol, specifically those of The Weeknd’s character and his co-star Lily Rose-Depp. It’s currently unclear when The Idol Vol. 1 soundtrack will release, if it does at all before the show’s release. But, after building hype for the show and soundtrack for weeks already, The Weeknd seems to already be prepared for The Idol to be a massive moment in his career.

Check out the song and visuals below.

