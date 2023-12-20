JBL IRX ONE Review

The name JBL is practically synonymous in the live entertainment industry with durable, powerful audio equipment, and they’ve been delivering some great things of late in keeping with their over seventy-five years of innovative engineering.

And so it’s no surprise that they’ve struck gold again, this time with IRX ONE, a Bluetooth-compatible, self-contained all-in-one column PA system that’s as portable as it gets and just as easy to use.

Featuring a user-friendly, less-is-more interface, all the connectivity options one could ever need, and an ingenious design that allows the entire unit to be easily carried with one hand, the JBL IRX ONE is the perfect solution for gigging musicians, public speakers, houses of worship, and more.

JBL IRX ONE: An Overview

IRX ONE delivers incredible value with a highly functional, thoughtful, and efficient design that ensures no space is wasted. Unpacking and packing the components is a breeze, as is dialing in your sound on the less-is-more 3-channel mixer. This is a PA system that knows its job and does it well.

Intuitively designed for easy setup, IRX ONE assembles in seconds. Then, simply plug in, dial in your gain and input level, select from one of the five EQ presets, and you’re off to the races.

Plus, its combination of custom-tuned column-mounted drivers with an advanced 8” woofer delivers a rich, powerful sound courtesy of JBL’s time-tested audio engineering.

Pros:

Rock-solid construction

Ergonomically optimized design for easy portability

Extremely user-friendly interface

Bluetooth 5.0 streaming connectivity

Cons:

None

Features and Benefits

Now that we’ve introduced you to IRX ONE let’s take a deep dive into the specs and get a bit more familiar.

Onboard DSP & Interface

Let’s start by taking a look at the onboard DSP and interface.

The powered mixer section of IRX ONE was designed to be just as versatile as it is easy to use. It features three identical input strips, each with simple but useful controls: gain, level, and a 2-band EQ. It’s a breeze to plug your microphone or instrument into the corresponding XLR/1/4” combo jack and get a clean signal right away.

One of our favorite features, though, is the EQ Preset knob that allows you to instantly dial in the right sound profile based on your needs. You can choose from “Flat,” “Bright,” “Cafe,” “DJ,” and more, and rest assured that you have a solid starting point to find the perfect parameters for whatever your application may be.

There’s also +48V phantom power for condenser mics on channels 1 and 2, Automatic Feedback Suppression (AFS), and a nifty music ducking feature that automatically ducks the music volume when it senses a microphone input.

Finally, pairing a Bluetooth device with IRX ONE is as simple as the push of a button. Stream from a Bluetooth device for backing tracks, easy DJing, and more.

Speaker Array + Audio Specs

IRX ONE is rated for 1300W of peak power, guaranteeing all the boost you need to cut above noisy crowds and instruments.

But what really makes it stand out sonically is the speaker configuration. IRX ONE’s six high-frequency drivers deliver rich clarity and depth thanks to the column speaker’s custom-tuned C-shaped array. Not only does this speaker configuration allow for maximum coverage, but it also has the widest possible sweet spot thanks to JBL’s careful engineering – this line array is actually adapted from their professional touring systems.

What’s more, the column is adjustable to three different heights, so you can customize your speaker configuration to any space. And the system tuning automatically adapts to whichever height you set it at – just another example of IRX ONE pretty much taking care of all the hard parts for you.

The column mounts on an integrated 8” woofer that delivers smooth and natural bass frequencies down to 40Hz. Altogether, with IRX ONE, you get a great-sounding portable PA package that’s designed to fit any small space like a glove, thanks to JBL’s incredibly innovative industrial design and audio engineering.

Portable Design + Build

IRX ONE’s groundbreaking all-in-one chassis design makes it the perfect sidekick for solo musicians and performers. All the parts unpack and assemble in seconds, and stowing them away is just as easy.

It’s light and compact enough to carry with one hand, a feat made much easier by an ergonomically optimized handle that minimizes wrist strain.

And despite its lightweight, even the most cursory inspection quickly reveals that IRX ONE’s cabinet is tough as nails and road-ready, just as you would expect from a JBL product.

Know Before You Buy

If you’re considering purchasing a new portable PA system like the JBL IRX ONE, there are a few things you’d do well to keep in mind while shopping around. In this section, we’ll cover a few of those topics to help you ensure you make a well-educated decision.

Connectivity and Features

First, you should consider your connectivity needs, as well as any features that might be useful to the applications you have in mind.

When it comes to connectivity, Bluetooth is a sought-after feature that makes everything from DJing to playing backing tracks a breeze. Wireless isn’t always best, but for many consumers’ needs, Bluetooth is just the ticket to getting the party started. IRX ONE features Bluetooth 5.0 audio streaming for seamless connectivity in any situation – so if Bluetooth is a must for you, you can’t go wrong here.

You should also keep in mind the number of mic and instrument outputs you’ll need, as well as line outputs and any other connectivity features you might need.

You’ll also want to consider what features you need in your new PA, such as onboard DSP (Digital Signal Processing), AFS (Automatic Feedback Suppression), and phantom power for condenser mics.

IRX ONE comes with some awesome features in this department, including an easy EQ preset dial, AFS, automatic music ducking, and +48V phantom power. Other systems may feature built-in effects like reverb and delay, as well as more in-depth EQ functionality, but IRX ONE shines in its simplicity. And what it lacks in fancy effects, it makes up for in sheer audio excellence.

Design and Construction

Another factor to consider when selecting a new PA system is whether it’s ergonomically designed and built to last. If you’re like most gigging musicians and entertainers, you need tough, durable equipment to withstand the rigors of the road. Frequent loading in and out is hard on your gear, so you need something strong enough to take a beating.

And that’s not to mention if you’re a solo performer, that you’re going to need something portable enough to handle on your own without much (or any) help. Something you can carry with one hand is even better because we all know you’ve got your hands full at load-in time.

That’s where the new JBL IRX ONE comes in. This system is not only constructed from tough as nails, yet lightweight materials, but it also comes with an ergonomically optimized handle for easy one-hand portability. If you’re looking for an all-in-one powered PA system that’s durable and portable enough for solo gigging, you’ve found it.

Power Rating and Speaker Configuration

Finally, if you’re shopping for a new PA system, you should make sure you know how much power you need, as well as what kind of speaker configuration would be ideal for your needs.

A solo performer or speaker doesn’t need a whole lot of power, and if you’re shopping in the class of portable powered speakers, you’re not likely to find yourself in the overkill zone. IRX ONE’s 1300W peak power should be more than enough for any common application.

Column PAs like IRX ONE are sought after by solo performers due to their compact portability and ideal speaker configuration for smaller room sizes. Where IRX ONE outperforms the competition, however, is in its optimally calibrated C-shaped speaker array on the column that automatically adjusts for height depending on the number of spacers in use.

With IRX ONE, you’ll be sure to have the power you need, as well as the right coverage for any small venue or busking scenario.

The Verdict

If you’re a gigging solo musician, public speaker, or entertainer who needs a portable and durable system that sets up and breaks down in seconds and sounds great to boot, you’ve got to pick up an IRX ONE, JBL’s new all-in-one column PA system.

Its ample power, simple interface, user-friendly DSP settings, and inspired speaker configuration make it the perfect companion for any performer who values convenience, portability, and durability without sacrificing great sound.