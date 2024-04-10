5 Best Sheet Music Stands of 2024

As a musician, there’s nothing worse than being in the middle of a hard passage, completely in the zone, only to have your moment interrupted by a page falling to the floor because your stand is too small to hold everything in place. Oh my god, the frustration. Trust me, I've been there.

It's always the same routine: put my clarinet down, sigh, rearrange everything, pick it back up, go insane in the process.

Maybe the last part is a bit much, but you get the idea.

The point is a music stand should be the last thing you think about during a performance. You should be able to focus on your music without juggling loose pages.

For this reason, a sturdy and reliable sheet music stand is a very important piece of equipment to have.

So, if you’re looking for the best sheet music stands, this is the place to be. In this article, we’ll look at 5 of the best music stands out there. Each model offers different pros and cons, but don’t worry, they’re all excellent.

I've also included a Buyer’s Guide where you will find out what to look for when buying the best sheet music stand for your needs.

My #1 pick is the On-Stage SM7122 because it is a versatile stand that is also lightweight and portable. But I'll get to that in a second.

So, if you want to find the sheet music stand that best fits your needs, keep reading! In the FAQs section, you'll even find homework for the next time you go to a classical concert (Don't worry, it's fun homework).

I'll guide you through all the models so that you find the perfect music stand for you.

Best Sheet Music Stands

SPECS

Material: Steel construction

Steel construction Height Adjustment: 30.5" to 53.5" (77cm to 136cm)

30.5" to 53.5" (77cm to 136cm) Desk Size: 12.6" x 10.2" (32cm x 26cm)

12.6" x 10.2" (32cm x 26cm) Weight: 2.2 lbs (1 kg)

This model is perfect for those like me who practice at home and then take their stand to class with them.

Now, you may wonder, “There are many models out there that are versatile and light, what’s different about this one?”. Well, foldable music stands tend to be flimsy and unstable.

They’re very light and portable, yes, but they usually end up bending or breaking because their plastic build can’t take too much handling. Again: been there. My first stand is all bent and shaky, poor thing.

And don’t even think about putting heavy scores on it!

Unlike most foldable sheet music stands, the On-Stage SM7122 is made out of steel, which takes this model to a whole new level. It can definitely withstand heavy use.

It is also an affordable option, a rare feature considering its material.

The only thing I'd change is its adjustability. The desk could have more angles for adjusting, but it all depends on what you'll use it for, so it's not necessarily a disadvantage.

Apart from that, the On-Stage SM7122 is a great option for students or gigging musicians who need a portable stand and don’t have an unlimited budget for their music equipment. I'd definitely recommend it!

What Could Be Improved

The brand could work on improving this model’s adjustability.

SPECS

Material: High-quality aluminum

High-quality aluminum Height Adjustment: Infinite height adjustment from 26" to 48" (lip to floor), with a maximum overall height of 60.5 inches (lip to top)

Infinite height adjustment from 26" to 48" (lip to floor), with a maximum overall height of 60.5 inches (lip to top) Desk Size: 20" x 12.5" (50.8cm x 31.75cm) with a 2.25" (5.7cm) lip

20" x 12.5" (50.8cm x 31.75cm) with a 2.25" (5.7cm) lip Weight: 6.0 lbs (2.7 kg)

Since it's made of aluminum, this model is sturdy yet not too heavy. You can put Beethoven’s Symphony No.3 complete score on it and it won’t even flinch. Got a heavy score? This model can definitely take it.

It also comes with a wide height adjustment, so it’s suitable for all musicians, no matter the instrument you play.

A feature that shows this model was clearly built with professional musicians in mind is its "Magic Finger Clutch". This feature allows you to adjust the height of your stand with just one hand, making it very easy to customize its position.

However, it's quite expensive, so I wouldn't buy it if I were a beginner or a casual musician. Also, it's heavy so I wouldn't take it to my classical lessons. It's heavy metal (haha get it?).

Overall, the Manhasset Symphony Stand is a great option for musicians who use heavy binders. Most professional musicians will tell you this model is the way to go if you’re a serious student who needs a durable and adjustable stand.

What Could Be Improved

Relatively high price point

SPECS

Material: Desk: ABS Plastic Shaft and Legs: Metal

Height Adjustment: 16.5 inches to 57 inches

16.5 inches to 57 inches Desk Size: 17.6 inches x 10.7 inches

17.6 inches x 10.7 inches Weight: 2.0 lbs

The Donner Sheet Music Stand DMS-1 has the best of both worlds. Since it is made of ABS plastic, it’s very light yet its bookplate mimics those sturdy professional stands.

That’s precisely why I like it so much: despite being light, it has a large bookplate that can hold sheet music no matter how heavy it is.

Also, this model folds flat making it very easy to store and transport.

In my view, what sets this model apart from others is that it comes with a rechargeable clip-on light, a feature that is not common for music stands at this price point.

The only thing I'd change about this model is its desk size since it’s a bit small for very large scores or multiple pieces of sheet music.

Other than that, the Donner Sheet Music Stand DMS-1 is perfect for musicians on a budget. It’s a high-quality folding stand that is easy to travel with.

What Could Be Improved

It could have a larger desk size

SPECS

Material: Heavy-duty steel construction

Heavy-duty steel construction Height Adjustment: 20.8 inches to 47.2 inches

20.8 inches to 47.2 inches Desk Size: 16.1 inches x 9.3 inches

16.1 inches x 9.3 inches Weight: 2.8 lbs

The Hercules Stands BS050B comes with the usual features of all portable music stands: it’s very light (only 2.8 lbs) and easily foldable. But what sets it apart from other portable designs is its adjustability.

Most portable stands come with a limited movement range, and it makes perfect sense: portability usually affects adjustability.

This model, however, does not follow that premise. Its height adjusts from 20.8 inches to an impressive 47.2 inches. Also, it comes with three telescoping sections, which allow for a wider range of height adjustments than most two-section stands.

Honestly, I'd improve its stability. This stand isn’t the best option if you use heavy binders. However, this “flaw” is not too serious and it’s something you'd expect from a stand as light as this one.

Overall, the Hercules Stands BS050B is a good choice for students or gigging musicians who need a light stand to carry around and who won’t be using too many pages at once. As long as you don’t put too much weight on it, this model is very convenient for musicians who travel.

What Could Be Improved

It could be more stable

SPECS

Material: Tubular steel frame

Tubular steel frame Number of Tiers: Two-section steel construction

Two-section steel construction Height Adjustment: Quick clamp levers for easy height adjustment. Extends from 24" to 47" from floor to shelf

The Peak Music Stand SMS-20 has a simple mechanism that makes it perfect for beginners. Its quick-release clamp makes it very easy to adjust it to the height you need. There’s no need to adjust multiple screws and clamps.

I'd recommend it for beginners, but not so much for advanced players since you can’t fine-tune certain details like the desk’s angle. And we all know we musicians get picky once we get to a certain level.

If you’re just starting, the Peak Music Stand SMS-20 is a good choice. It’s a simple model that gets the job done. No fuss, no fancy features. Just you and the music!

What Could Be Improved

Limited adjustability

Best Sheet Music Stands Buyer’s Guide

The last thing you want while playing a difficult passage is for your sheet music to move or fall to the floor.

That’s why you need to make sure your music stand is sturdy and reliable. I'd also suggest you look for an adjustable stand that is versatile and, if you plan to travel with it, portable.

Sturdiness

Remember: a wide base means a stable stand. If you work with heavy scores, look for a model that’s made of metal and has a strong, wide base.

If you only use one or two scores at a time and need to travel with your stand, a plastic model will do. Just make sure you can adjust the tripod base so that the structure doesn’t tip over!

Adjustability

One of the main keys to a good technique is keeping your music stand at eye level. Never higher or lower.

Since this height depends on the instrument you play and whether you play sitting down or standing up, I strongly suggest you look for an adjustable stand that can accommodate your height and playing position.

Portability

If you plan to move your stand around, travel with it, or take it with you to your rehearsals, you’ll probably need a lightweight and portable music stand. A folding stand is essential for those who travel.

Stands made of aluminum or high-quality plastic are good options for portability.

Versatility

Will you be using your music stand at home? Will you take it with you when you travel? Will you always use music sheets or will you ever make the switch to a tablet?

We can plan and plan all we want but the truth is we’ll never be 100% sure where we’ll be using our equipment.

For this reason, sometimes it’s better to look for a model that can adapt to different circumstances. Some stands come with built-in lights or accessory trays, for example.

If you’re not sure where you’ll be using your stand, maybe a versatile model is best for you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can sheet music stands hold heavy music binders?

Yes, definitely! How else are orchestra musicians supposed to play two-hour concerts? They need a sturdy and reliable stand that can hold all that music!

However, as you may imagine, not all music stands can take it. Some models are designed to be portable and light so that you can practice anywhere, but they can’t take that much weight.

That’s usually the case for buskers: if you ever see a musician playing on the street, you’ll probably see them using a music stand like the Hercules Stand BS050B , a light option that can be folded and stored easily.

In contrast, when you go to a classical concert, you usually see bulky and sturdy music stands like the Manhasset Symphony Stand . Those really are heavy-duty music stands, they can take whatever you put on them.

Homework from American Songwriter: next time you go to a classical concert, pay attention to the conductor’s stand. He or she is the one who has the full score with alllll the music of all instruments and voices. So, as you can imagine, that should be the strongest music stand of the entire orchestra!

How high should a music stand be?

Well, it all depends on what you’ll be using it for.

First, it depends on the instrument you’re playing. A cello player needs its stand to be much lower than a double bass player, for example.

It also depends on if you’re standing up or sitting down. The key is to keep your sheet music (and, therefore, your stand) at eye level so you don’t strain your posture.

I'm a technique fundamentalist, so you'll always hear me say posture is key when playing any instrument.

Always keep your sheet music at eye level so that you keep a relaxed posture while you play. A good posture helps produce a better sound and prevents injuries in the long run!

Can I use a sheet music stand for a tablet or laptop?

Well, it’s not ideal but yes, you can.

Music stands are designed for scores, not for tablets, but you can adapt it for a tablet. Some music stands come with accessory trades to put your tablet, so that’s the best way to go.

I'd recommend you put your laptop or tablet on a sturdy music stand, not on a light and portable one. Laptops are usually heavier than most scores, so a light and portable stand is probably not the best idea. [There are some great iPad stands for musicians available.]

How do I care for my sheet music stand?

First and foremost, check the screws. Over time and with intensive use, the screws and knobs of stands tend to loosen up.

Check them regularly and tighten any loose parts with a screwdriver.

Second, and perhaps the most obvious one, keep your music stand clean. Dust accumulation can damage the stand’s joints or, at least, make its movement less smooth. So, to prevent this, wipe it regularly with a damp cloth.

Also, try to keep it away from direct sunlight as it can damage the material.

If you keep an eye on these aspects, your music stand should be fine and always ready to be used!

Conclusion

Before buying a music stand, think about how you’ll be using it. Will you play at home? Will you take it with you when you travel? Will you be putting heavy music scores on it?

The answers to these questions will determine the type of music stand you should be looking for. A sturdy stand is better for heavy use, while a portable stand is better for traveling.

If you’re not completely sure how you’ll be using your stand, maybe a versatile model could be the best option for you.

If you’re looking for an affordable and portable yet solidly built option, the On-Stage SM7122 could be a great music stand for you. It’s our #1 pick because it is a reliable model, well-built yet affordable.

If you’re looking for a professional music stand that is high-quality and reliable, you should definitely try the Manhasset Symphony Stand . There’s a reason it’s been on the market for so long; its sturdiness and exceptional stability are something else.

If you've made it to this point, you should be ready to buy the best music stand for your needs. Thanks for sticking around and happy shopping!