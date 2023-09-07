Jimmy Buffett’s Daughter Shares Heartfelt Homage to Late Father

While many of his fellow musicians have honored Jimmy Buffett with tributes, his family is now starting to speak out about his impact. Buffett’s daughter, Delaney, recently posted a heartfelt message to her late father on Instagram.

Buffett passed away last week due to Merkel cell carcinoma. In her message, Delaney spoke about how Buffett’s final days showcased who he was as a person, despite his ongoing health struggles.

“I knew my dad my whole life, but in his final days, I saw who he was: a man whose spirit could not be broken,” she wrote on Instagram. “Despite the pain, he smiled everyday. He was kind when he had every excuse not to be.

“He told us not to be sad or scared, but to keep the party going,” she added. “As much as I’d like to use that as an excuse to drink myself into an oblivion worthy of his literary heroes, I know it’s not what he meant. Yes, he loved his weed and his wine, but the truth is, most of the time, he was just high on life, and that is what he wanted for everyone: to enjoy the fantastic trip that life can be.”

Buffett was known for his sun-soaked music. It’s hard to imagine he was ever down in the dumps when you listen to his catalog. According to Delaney, he was just as joyful as his music was.

“My dad was the joy he sang about,” she continued. “He was the hardest working person I’ve ever seen. He was a great man and an even better dad to my brother, sister, and me. He was generous with friends and strangers alike.”

She then thanked those who helped Buffett throughout his fight with cancer.

“To those who took care of my dad at home and in the hospital, I want to thank you for giving us more time together,” she wrote. “I am eternally grateful.

“A big thank you to everyone for your tributes, stories, and notes,” she continued. “My dad and I shared a love for words, so reading yours has lit up my darkest hour.”

She closed out her thoughts by issuing a “thank you” to her dad for the “beautiful life” he provided.

“Finally, to my dad, thank you,” she said. “You turned nothing into something and gave me everything. I will never be able to repay you or my mom for my beautiful life. I will love you forever, and I will always keep the party going (responsibly, of course).”

Check out her full message below.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)