10 Best Wireless Microphones for iPhone of 2023

The iPhone has quickly become one of the best recording devices for up-and-coming creatives, but what if you want to take your production's audio quality up a notch? External wireless microphones can be the perfect way to record crisp, clear sound while still using your iPhone.

In this article, we're going over the 10 best wireless microphones for iPhones and highlighting why they made our list. We also included a buyer's guide at the end so you know what to look for while you're shopping.

Our #1 pick for the best overall wireless microphone for iPhones is the Rode Wireless Go for its lightweight and compact design, long-lasting battery life, and reliable audio quality. Keep reading to see if the Rode Wireless Go is the best pick for you or if one of our other top 10 picks suits your style better.

Best Wireless Microphones for iPhone

1. Best Overall Wireless Microphone for iPhone – Rode Wireless Go

SPECS

Wireless Range: 230 ft. or 70m

230 ft. or 70m Battery Life: 7 Hours

7 Hours Weight: 2.19 oz. or 62g

2.19 oz. or 62g Additional Features: 3-stage Output Pad (0dB, -12dB and -24dB)

When you're looking for a wireless microphone for your iPhone, you want something versatile, durable, and with plenty of range. Enter the Rode Wireless Go: one of Rode's best wireless microphones compatible with an iPhone.

This wireless microphone comes with over 200 feet of range, giving you the ability to shoot long-distance video with your iPhone and still capture audio. It even comes with built-in rechargeable batteries with a long-lasting 7-hour battery life as well.

Rode has equipped their Wireless Go with powerful Series III 2.4GHz digital wireless transmission with 128-bit encryption so that the Wireless Go can always deliver crystal-clear audio under any conditions, including environments with a lot of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth usage.

If you're looking for the best overall wireless microphone for iPhones so that you can shoot video, create a podcast, or whatever else you think your iPhone can handle, check out the Rode Wireless Go. At $200, it's cheaper than some of the other options on our list without sacrificing any quality to get there.

2. Best Budget Wireless Microphone for iPhone – Hollyland Lark M1 Wireless Lavalier Microphone

SPECS

Wireless Range: 650 ft. or 200m

650 ft. or 200m Battery Life: 8 Hours

8 Hours Weight: 1.06 oz.

1.06 oz. Additional Features: 3-Level Volume Preset

Not all recording equipment needs to be expensive. The iPhone itself isn't cheap, so it's no surprise that a lot of creators don't have the biggest budget to spend on the rest of their setup. Luckily, Hollyland makes the perfect budget wireless mic for iPhone users through their Lark M1.

The Hollyland Lark M1 wireless lavalier microphone comes in at a very affordable $59.00 if you get it without its portable charging case. Without the charging case, you can charge it the old-fashioned way by plugging it into a wall charger.

If you'd like the additional, useful charging case, however, you can get it for an additional $50. The charging case comes with 12 hours of battery life on its own, more than doubling what the base Hollyland Lark M1 offers.

Those new to the game of content creation, or whoever wants to get an affordable wireless mic for their iPhone, should take a look at the Hollyland Lark M1 wireless lavalier microphone. At less than $60, you won't find any other microphones on this list for cheaper.

3. Best Wireless Microphone for iPhone and Creating Content – Shure MV88+ Video Kit

SPECS

Wireless Range: N/A

N/A Battery Life: N/A

N/A Weight: 1.04 lbs.

1.04 lbs. Additional Features: Integrated App Control

Creating content can be difficult using the iPhone's built-in mic, but with the Shure MV88+ Video Kit, it'll feel like you're holding an entire production in your hands. The MV88+ comes with a tripod to help with stability and an iOS cable ready to be plugged in.

While the Shure MV88+ may be one of the heavier entries on our list at a single pound, Shure does include a practical neoprene roll-up bag so that transporting it while you're not using it is easy. They also include a phone clamp and mount to further stabilize your shot, making this microphone stand out from the rest.

You can set this wireless mic up in 4 different ways depending on your creative direction. You can point it towards you in a rear-facing direction for general videography improvements, towards yourself for selfies and vlogging, flat with your iPhone for field recording, and bi-directionally for interviews.

Nobody ever said being an influencer would be easy, but the Shure MV88+ makes it a little bit easier. Its handy tripod, phone clamp, and mount make shooting video a breeze, and its powerful attached microphone picks up audio quality like none other. Buy this microphone today if you want to make it big in the content game.

4. Best Battery Life for a Wireless Microphone for iPhone – Hollyland Lark 150

SPECS

Wireless Range: 330 ft. or 100m

330 ft. or 100m Battery Life: 18 Hours

18 Hours Weight: .72 oz.

.72 oz. Additional Features: Lightning Quick 5ms Latency

Battery life is incredibly important in the world of wireless mics for iPhones. Anything wireless is going to have to have a portable battery by nature and the last thing you want is a dead microphone on the day of your shoot. Let us introduce you to the Hollyland Lark 150, a powerful microphone for iPhone with an astounding battery life of 18 hours.

With an almost all-day battery life, you can use this microphone for audio recording during multiple shoots without having to worry about recharging it. It can capture sound like the best of them and only comes in at $199 at the time of writing, a reasonable price for great audio.

Hollyland is known for its quality wireless mic kits, and the Lark 150 is a great example. This directional microphone even comes with a range of over 300 feet, perfect for long-distance shots that still need that high-quality audio you're looking for.

If you've ever worried about your wireless mic's battery dying before you go shooting video, consider buying the Hollyland Lark 150. It's a great external mic that picks up quality audio from just about any sound source. At $199, you won't find many better mics.

5. Best Wireless Dynamic Microphone for iPhone – Alvoxcon Wireless Microphone

SPECS

Wireless Range: 60 ft.

60 ft. Battery Life: 7 Hours

7 Hours Weight: 15.1 oz.

15.1 oz. Additional Features: 20 Selectable Frequencies

While the other microphones we've featured on this list are great at hiding themselves during your recording sessions, the Alvoxcon Wireless Mic set makes itself proudly visible. They're the perfect wireless microphones for anyone looking to perform live.

If you're recording music, a play, or even standup comedy, the Alvoxcon Wireless Mic system is the perfect mic for the job. As a dynamic mic, it shines brightest during live performances and makes sound quality stand out.

The Alvoxcon Wireless Microphone comes with dual-mode audio, featuring digital and Analog, and a USB receiver with a built-in sound card that is compatible with PC, Windows, Mac, iPhone, Android, and Plug and Play with no extra drivers needed.

The Alvoxcon Wireless mic is the best iPhone mic on our list for anyone looking to record a live performance. It's compatible with all iOS devices and fits right into any wireless system. If you want a great microphone with great features, look no further than the Alvoxcon Wireless Microphone.

6. Best Wireless Microphone for iPhone with Replaceable Batteries – JBL Wireless Microphone System

SPECS

Wireless Range: 30-45 ft.

30-45 ft. Battery Life: 6 Hours

6 Hours Weight: 1.2 lbs.

1.2 lbs. Additional Features: Replaceable AA Batteries

The JBL Wireless Microphone System is another great pair of mics from a great audio equipment manufacturer in JBL. JBL has been making top-tier music equipment for some time and knows what makes a great product, so their Wireless Microphone System's high-quality audio recording comes as no surprise.

At less than $100 at the time of writing, there aren't many better mics on the market that can compete with that price point. It fits comfortably in a performer's hand and will make an excellent addition to any live performance. With the JBL Wireless Microphone System, anybody can begin their recording journey.

Wind noise isn't a problem with JBL's mic system as it's able to capture clear audio with a dynamic range in just about any condition. You should consider these microphones if you're looking for a natural sound as well, as JBL includes state-of-the-art receivers.

One of the biggest downsides of getting anything wireless is the risk of losing battery life. Without a charge, wireless microphones are as good as useless. With the JBL Wireless Microphone System, however, you can simply replace your current AA batteries with new ones, forever ensuring live microphones.

7. Best Wireless Microphone for iPhone with Highest Range – Hollyland Lark Max

SPECS

Wireless Range: 820 ft.

820 ft. Battery Life: 22 Hours

22 Hours Weight: 1.69 lbs.

1.69 lbs. Additional Features: Sound Cavity Design

If you can't tell by now, Hollyland makes some of the best wireless mics for iPhones we can find. Their Lark Max is another great addition to their wonderful lineup of high-performing wireless microphones, making the iPhone's mic a thing of the past.

The Hollyland Lark Max comes with studio-quality audio. With the iPhone's user-friendly touchscreen and internal storage, you can get the most out of the Lark Max as well. Combined, the Lark Max and iPhone make for a top-tier production that can record sound like none other.

The build is durable and good quality for the Lark Max. With a 22-hour battery life, you can record nearly dozens of times before having to recharge these batteries. The wireless range is exceptional for the Lark Max as well - where other wireless microphones tap out at 200-300 feet, Hollyland is prepared for well over 500.

If you're looking for a wireless iPhone mic that can pick up excellent audio from nearly 1,000 ft. away, the Hollyland Lark Max is the choice for you. It blocks out ambient sounds and wind noise at a reasonable price of $249, making it a top choice for anyone looking into recording equipment.

8. Best Wireless Lavalier Microphone for iPhone – Hollyland Lark C1

SPECS

Wireless Range: 650 ft.

650 ft. Battery Life: 32 Hours

32 Hours Weight: .4 oz.

.4 oz. Additional Features: One-Button Noise Cancellation

Another excellent pick from the audio aficionados at Hollyland, the Lark C1 is easily the best lavalier microphone on the market. At just over $100 at the time of writing, it's one of the most affordable as well. If you want to begin recording audio on a professional level, this is where to start.

Hollyland included one of the best battery lives of any wireless mic on our list in the Lark C1, giving their powerful receiver a whopping 32 hours in total working time with the charging case included. That's an 8-hour charge combined with multiple recharges that will blow your iPhone microphone away.

Lav mics are useful for broadcasting or any other type of recording that requires the person being recorded to be on camera. They fit right into your clothing and hide inconspicuously while you deliver lines or even record music. As a lapel mic, they're not necessarily supposed to be seen.

The Hollyland Lark C1 is the best lavalier microphone for audio recording we can find. Its high sound quality is much better than an iPhone microphone and earns it its spot as the best wireless lavalier microphone on our list today. If you're in the market for a great lav mic, check out one of the best from Hollyland.

9. Best Premium Wireless Microphone for iPhone – Rode Wireless Go 2

SPECS

Wireless Range: 650 ft.

650 ft. Battery Life: 7 Hours

7 Hours Weight: 6.5 oz.

6.5 oz. Additional Features: Over 40 Hours of Internal Memory

While some of us shop, trying to find the best item to fit our budgets, some of us are blessed with the ability to ignore such restrictions. If you're one of the lucky few and want to find the best wireless microphone out there without worrying about a price tag, we'd love to show you the Rode Wireless Go 2.

This microphone is capable of dual-channel recording, making it an ideal pick for interviews, filmmaking, or any other kind of recording. It also comes with a belt clip to make handling even easier. As an external microphone, it does a great job of ensuring better sound quality than a standard iPhone microphone through Series IV 2.4 GHz digital transmission.

At just under $300 at the time of writing, this external microphone isn't too much more expensive than our other options, and it comes with a host of amazing features to justify its price point. Built-in lithium-ion batteries also contribute to its quality, giving you enough charge to record anything.

If the iPhone microphone is where you start as a beginning creator, the Rode Wireless Go 2 is where you go, no pun intended. It isn't too much more expensive than any other quality external mic, either. Check out the Rode Wireless Go 2 if you want a great mic compatible with your iOS devices.

10. Best Noise Cancelling Wireless Microphone for iPhone – DJI Mic

SPECS

Wireless Range: 820 ft.

820 ft. Battery Life: 15 Hours

15 Hours Weight: .88 lbs.

.88 lbs. Additional Features: Noise Cancellation

While it's coming in last on our list today, it certainly isn't because of its quality. The DJI Mic is one of the best overall wireless lavalier microphones available and easily the best one with noise-cancelling capabilities. This lavalier microphone comes with a reliable 15-hour battery life and a lightning connector, too.

With a range of nearly 1,000 ft., it's hard to imagine needing any more distance from the DJI Mic. It also comes with a handy all-in-one charging case so you can charge your lapel mics while you're transporting them. As lavalier mics, they fit right into any article of clothing you have to hide away while you're shooting.

No built-in microphone has half of the quality of the DJI Mic. It's compatible with different devices, works very well for live streaming, and connects using a single transmitter. The DJI Mic comes with 8GB of internal storage that can handle up to 14 hours of 48kHz 24-bit audio without compression as well.

If you're worried about external audio ruining your recording, look into buying the DJI Mic. It's the best wireless mic we're featuring for noise canceling ambient noise, and it comes with a litany of other features that make it a suitable choice for both new and expert creators.

Best Wireless Microphones for iPhone Buyer's Guide

When you're in the market looking to buy a new wireless mic for your iPhone, there are a couple of key features you should take into consideration. The best wireless mic for you will have excellent sound quality, reliable range and connectivity, a decent battery life, and come with great accessories or additional features.

Sound Quality

The microphone's sound quality is arguably the most important part. Look for specifications that go over the microphone's frequency response, sensitivity, and noise-canceling features, if it has any.

Good sound quality is essential, especially if you're looking to become a professional content creator.

Range and Connectivity

Before buying, take a look at the microphone's range and connectivity options. A longer range can be helpful for certain uses, while multiple connectivity options, like Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, might offer more choices in different recording scenarios.

Battery Life

Check the battery life of the wireless microphone before you buy. The longer the battery life, the longer you can use your microphone without worrying about a charge.

You can also decide between rechargeable batteries and replaceable batteries. Most wireless mics will come with a rechargeable battery pack and may even come with a charging case so you can regain your charge while you transport your mics.

Accessories and Additional Features

Look into what additional accessories or features may come with the microphone. Some may include carrying cases, windshields, or dedicated apps for additional controls or customization.

Charging cases are some of the best additions you can get with your wireless microphone. They allow you to recharge, store, and transport your entire microphone system with ease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can my wireless mic be used for video recording as well as audio?

Yes, most wireless microphones for iPhones can be used for both video and audio recording. They provide better audio quality compared to iPhone microphones and are often used for vlogging, interviews, or other types of filmmaking.

Does it require an app to function with an iPhone?

Some wireless microphones have dedicated apps for additional controls or settings, but most can function without needing a separate app. It's good to check if an app enhances the microphone's capabilities or if it's necessary for basic use.

If you want to get the most out of your external mic, consider a mic with an additional app. Apps are usually the best way to customize your listening experience.

Does the microphone support multiple channels or connections simultaneously?

Some wireless microphones allow for multiple channels or connections, enabling you to use more than one microphone at a time. This feature can be helpful for interviews or group recordings.

As podcasts continue to increase in popularity, microphones are increasing their capabilities. If you're interested in starting a podcast and want something better than iPhone microphones, check out a mic with a lightning connector.

How is the battery life, and how is it charged?

Battery life varies between models. It's important to know the microphone's average battery life and how it charges, whether it be through USB, replaceable batteries, or another type of charge.

While rechargeable batteries may be more cost-effective, replaceable batteries can be better for those of us who are more forgetful than others.

Is the microphone compatible with third-party recording apps?

Most wireless microphones work with popular third-party recording apps available on the App Store. Before making your purchase, though, check with both the third-party recording app and the wireless microphone you're looking at to make sure they're compatible with each other.

Conclusion

Wireless microphones are the best way to increase your audio quality on any production with an iPhone. While a built-in mic may do the job, a good wireless mic will make you look like a pro. You can tell what is a good wireless mic by listening to its sound quality, looking at its range and connectivity, and looking for any additional features or added accessories.

The best overall wireless microphone for iPhone is easily the Rode Wireless Go due to its affordable price tag, phenomenal audio recording quality, and ease of use. If you want an even better wireless microphone and don't care how much you spend, check out the upgraded version, the Rode Wireless Go 2.