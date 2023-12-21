Fans Beg Kenny Chesney To Save Closing Bar Featured in ‘Be as You Are’ Title Track

Could Kenny Chesney come to the aid of a closing bar? Well, he certainly would if fans had their way, as social media users are begging Chesney to save the bar featured in the Be as You Are title track from 2005.

The Quiet Mon Irish Pub is located in the U.S. Virgin Islands and has been a popular destination spot for many. It combines an Irish heritage with a tropical local that has made it endearing to patrons, Chesney included over the years.

However, its popularity still didn’t stop the doors from closing. The Quiet Mon Irish Pub decided to put away the mixer due to rising costs in the area. After 25 years in business, the establishment found it couldn’t keep up with rising rent prices in the area.

As such, Chesney officially took to Instagram to pour one out for the establishment. He shared that the news made him quite sad.

On Instagram, he shared, “Saying goodbye to a chapter of my island life when I say goodbye to the Quiet Mon pub. Some nights I remember, some nights are hazy. But all nights spent there are branded in my soul and heart forever.”

Chesney appeared in the bar, playing his guitar to say goodbye. He wrote, “Thanks to the Quiet Mon for welcoming me home after every summer tour, for allowing me to turn the pages of my life in so many ways, and for allowing me to be a part of the wonderful island family that was the Quiet Mon pub. I wanna play my guitar in the Caribbean sun… Hang with the locals at the Quiet Mon… Where you can be a tourist, a beach bum, or a star… And be as you are. Goodbye, Quiet Mon. Thank you.”

Fans Ask Kenny Chesney to Buy It

However, some fans pointed out that Chesney could come to the bar’s rescue by just buying it out right. One person commented, “Kenny, If you wanna purchase the place… I’ll take one for the no-shoes nation and come manage and run it for ya.”

Another person agreed, “You should buy it, Kenny Chesney!”

Still, another commenter got quite hostile with the country singer. They pointed out that instead of making a post, Chesney should be helping. They wrote, “He could pay cash for it and not even notice… Don’t get on and cry making some sappy post about how it’s your favorite place when you easily have the resources to keep it going.”

However, it remains to be seen whether Chesney will bite.

[Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images]