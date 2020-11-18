Better Than Ezra Delivers Impassioned Cover Of Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes”

Since it first hit the charts in 1986, “In Your Eyes” has earned its place as one of the most cherished songs in the pop canon. While John Cusack holding up a boombox might be the first image that comes to mind when you hear it, the euphoric backbeat and anthemic chorus of Peter Gabriel’s signature hit have become utterly timeless. In the decades since its release, the song has inspired a plethora of moving covers — the newest of these comes from beloved alt-rockers, Better Than Ezra, who put out their version of the tune on October 15 to raise awareness about mental wellness resources in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“‘In Your Eyes’ is a classic that we’ve always loved,” frontman Kevin Griffin said in a press release. “It feels particularly relevant today. It’s about the longing for connection in our increasingly isolated world, which has only been made more so by the long lasting effect of this pandemic. If you are struggling during this time of isolation, please know that you are not alone and there are organizations that can help.”
Perhaps best known for their pioneering role in the ‘90s alternative rock wave, Better Than Ezra hasn’t been shy to use their platform for altruistic purposes. Just since the start of the pandemic, Griffin has staged several fundraising livestreams, racking up over $200,000 for MusiCares, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, the Bella Bowman Foundation and other charities.
Considering that Better Than Ezra’s version of the classic song is as captivating and uplifting as the original and it’s helping spread word about invaluable organizations makes this a win-win for everyone involved. Listen to the cover and check out the resources provided by Better Than Ezra below:
- SAMHSA Substance Abuse Treatment Facility Locator provides a searchable database of private and public treatment facilities or you can call the helpline at 1-800-662-4357 or (1-800-662-HELP).
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – Call 800-273-TALK (8255)
If you or someone you know is in crisis—whether they are considering suicide or not—please call the toll-free Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) to speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7.
- The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline connects you with a crisis center in the Lifeline network closest to your location. Your call will be answered by a trained crisis worker who will listen empathetically and without judgment. The crisis worker will work to ensure that you feel safe and help identify options and information about mental health services in your area. Your call is confidential and free.
- Crisis Text Line – Text NAMI to 741-741
Connect with a trained crisis counselor to receive free, 24/7 crisis support via text message.
- National Domestic Violence Hotline – Call 800-799-SAFE (7233)
Trained expert advocates are available 24/7 to provide confidential support to anyone experiencing domestic violence or seeking resources and information. Help is available in Spanish and other languages.
- National Sexual Assault Hotline – Call 800-656-HOPE (4673)
Connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area that offers access to a range of free services. Crisis chat support is available at Online Hotline. Free help, 24/7.