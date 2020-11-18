Better Than Ezra Delivers Impassioned Cover Of Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes”

Since it first hit the charts in 1986, “In Your Eyes” has earned its place as one of the most cherished songs in the pop canon. While John Cusack holding up a boombox might be the first image that comes to mind when you hear it, the euphoric backbeat and anthemic chorus of Peter Gabriel’s signature hit have become utterly timeless. In the decades since its release, the song has inspired a plethora of moving covers — the newest of these comes from beloved alt-rockers, Better Than Ezra, who put out their version of the tune on October 15 to raise awareness about mental wellness resources in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“‘In Your Eyes’ is a classic that we’ve always loved,” frontman Kevin Griffin said in a press release. “It feels particularly relevant today. It’s about the longing for connection in our increasingly isolated world, which has only been made more so by the long lasting effect of this pandemic. If you are struggling during this time of isolation, please know that you are not alone and there are organizations that can help.”

Perhaps best known for their pioneering role in the ‘90s alternative rock wave, Better Than Ezra hasn’t been shy to use their platform for altruistic purposes. Just since the start of the pandemic, Griffin has staged several fundraising livestreams, racking up over $200,000 for MusiCares, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, the Bella Bowman Foundation and other charities.

Considering that Better Than Ezra’s version of the classic song is as captivating and uplifting as the original and it’s helping spread word about invaluable organizations makes this a win-win for everyone involved. Listen to the cover and check out the resources provided by Better Than Ezra below: