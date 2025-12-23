Peter Gabriel “Delighted” as ‘Marty Supreme’ Features One of His Classic Songs, Opts Not To See the Film Early

Not wanting to waste a single moment in the spotlight, Timothée Chalamet stayed busy over the last few years. He starred in Wonka, the Dune franchise, and even channeled Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. Just a sample of his growing filmography, the actor will hit theaters once again over the holiday. And this time it is for Marty Supreme. While Chalamet had more than a few fans excited about the new film, Peter Gabriel had a different reason to be thrilled about the movie.

Although Marty Supreme follows Chlamet’s character as he tries to become the top table tennis player in the world during the 1950s, the soundtrack used music from several different eras. Fans can expect music from New Order, Public Image Ltd. and Tears For Fears. When it came to Gabriel, the producers used his 1982 classic “I Have the Touch.”

Peter Gabriel Opted Not To See ‘Marty Supreme’ Early

Discussing the use of his song in the film, Gabriel was thrilled to hear it. Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, he wrote, “I was delighted that ‘I Have the Touch‘ was chosen for the soundtrack of Marty Supreme. The song is rarely asked out for a dance and I have always loved table tennis.”

Apparently, Gabriel had more in common with the film than just music. He noted how the crew always had a table backstage when on tour. Able to play a few rounds before kicking off a show, the routine became a small ritual – one that mirrored the competitive spirit portrayed in the film.

While fans will have to wait for Christmas Day to see Chalamet in Marty Supreme, Gabriel received a special copy. Already in talks of receiving Golden Globe nominations in categories like Best Motion Picture and Best Actor, the singer decided not to watch the screener early.

Wanting the full theater experience, Gabriel believed the only way to watch Marty Supreme was on the silver screen. With the theater packed, the singer hoped to sit back like everyone else, letting the film play out exactly as intended.





