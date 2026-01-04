Peter Gabriel Is Releasing a New LP Around the Full Moon Schedule

Peter Gabriel is going with a non-traditional release schedule for his forthcoming LP. The singer will put out his new album, o\i, around the full moon schedule in 2026.

Each full moon will see the release of a new song from o\i. The full album will be out by the end of 2026.

Every track on the album will have “differing interpretations,” in the form of Dark-Side and Bright-Side mixes. Tchad Blake handled the Dark-Side mixes, which will come out first, on the full moon schedule. Then, on the new moon, Gabriel will unveil the Mark “Spike” Stent-mixed Bright-Side versions.

Peter Gabriel Speaks Out About New LP

The LP, Gabriel said in a press release, contains songs that are “are a mix of thoughts and feelings.”

“I have been thinking about the future and how we might respond to it,” he said. Amid those musings, Gabriel said he concluded that “we are sliding into a period of transition like no other.”

That period, he said, is “most likely triggered in three waves; AI, quantum computing, and the brain computer interface.”

Gabriel continued by expressing that, as an artist, he must “look into the mists” and “hold up a mirror.”

He went on to describe both his 2023 LP, i/o, and his forthcoming album, o\i, as “my lumpy bits.” The former shows that “the inside has a new way out.” The latter, meanwhile, explains how “the outside has a new way in.”

“We are not, and have never been, the exclusively self-determining, independent beings that have been given the run of the world,” he said. “We are something else, a part of nature, a part of everything and feeling a connection, shaking our booty and giving and receiving some love can help us find our place – and put a big smile on our faces.”

He concluded, “Some of these songs are going to form part of the brain project that I’ve been exploring for a number of years, and some just make me feel happy. I hope you like them.”

Peter Gabriel Releases the First Song Off of o\i

“Been Undone,” the first song on the album, came out on Jan. 3, which was the date of the Wolf Moon, the first full moon of the year.

As with his 2023 release, i/o, each track on the new album will be accompanied by a piece of art. “Been Undone” s accompanied by Ciclotrama 156 (Palindrome) by São Paulo–based artist Janaina Mello Landini.

Gabriel described the artwork as having “intricate, branching sculptures made from unravelled ropes and organized into fractal structures.”

“The work functions as a continuous flow, where individual trajectories interconnect within a dynamic system shaped by rhythm and physical tension,” the release read. “In Ciclotrama 156 (Palindrome), these ideas are expressed through a mirrored composition structured around a central knot, allowing the piece to be read forward and backward as a visual and structural palindrome.”

In a statement, Gabriel called the work “a special piece,” adding, “The way she takes the rope and moves it out, unravelling it, is almost like fractals or tree trunks and looks like the brain in some ways too, so I see a lot of entry points.”

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images