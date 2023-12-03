Blake Lively Praises Beyonce & Taylor Swift for Supporting Each Other: “There’s Space for Us All”

When looking at the success of both Beyonce and Taylor Swift, it is almost mesmerizing how much the pair accomplished. Combined, they sold more than 400 million albums worldwide. For Beyonce, she holds a staggering 32 Grammy Awards. Taylor Swift is making her way there with currently 12 Grammy Awards. Not to mention, she is one of the highest-grossing female performers in history. While both female artists are icons, they support each other and their accomplishments. Recently, actress Blake Lively praised the two singers for loving and supporting each other in an industry surrounded by competition.

While Swift toured the world and released her concert in theaters, Beyonce recently promoted her own concert film, Beyoncé’s Renaissance, in London. Although Swift is busy with her own career, she made time to fly over and support her fellow singer. Throughout the event, the two stars were seen laughing and enjoying the night. And for Lively, she found their love and support for each other intoxicating.

“There’s Space For Us All”

Sharing her thoughts about the evening and the support from Swift and Beyonce, Lively shared a collage of pictures on her Instagram. In them, she is shown snuggling up with Swift and enjoying some time with Beyonce. She captioned the post with, “When I grew up, women were always pit against one another. It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception. Most of my best friends are women who would’ve been packaged to me as threats or competition. It’s our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing.”

Using both Swift and Beyonce, two of the biggest singers in the world, as an example, Lively added, “Neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom. There’s space for us all.”

Besides gaining praise from Lively, Swift shared her own pictures from the premiere and also showered Beyonce with love, writing, “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence.”

