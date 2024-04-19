Kevin Bacon & His Daughter Switch up Lyrics to Beyoncé’s “II Most Wanted” in Duet Performance

Getting her start in the music industry as part of the group Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé eventually left the group to explore a solo career. Sharing her love for genres like hip hop, R&B, and pop, the singer gained not only fame but 32 Grammy Awards. Releasing seven studio albums throughout her time on stage, her eighth album, Cowboy Carter, shocked fans as it marked her entrance into country music. With Cowboy Carter featuring numerous hit songs like “Jolene”, the album gained high praise from fans. And one of those fans just happened to be actor Kevin Bacon, who decided to cover Beyoncé’s collaboration with Miley Cyrus on “II Most Wanted.”

While enjoying his career on the silver screen, Bacon is also a lover of music and knows his way around a guitar. Add that to his being a family man and it seems he found the perfect partner in his daughter Sosie Bacon. Joining forces to sing “II Most Wanted”, the actor posted their performance on Instagram. He captioned the post, writing, “A little duet of II Most Wanted, but had to make a few lyric changes to keep it father daughter friendly.”

Gaining nearly 80,000 likes, fans filled the comments with love as one person wrote, “What a wonderful relationship you two seem to have. Nice job mom and dad.” Another person added, “Love this and I adore the way you look at her when she doesn’t even know. Proud dad shows through in every second!” And one comment read, “I always get goosebumps listening to your duets and music thank you for sharing your music with us.”

Kevin Bacon Not The Only Fan Of Beyoncé

With fans loving Cowboy Carter, it appears that singer Brittney Spencer is also sharing her love for Beyoncé. Featured on the song “BLACKBIIRD”, Spencer seemed shocked she was even asked to collaborate with the icon. “I just kind of like just dropped to the floor and just sat there for awhile. We played ‘BLACKBIIRD’ a few times, and I was like, ‘This is wild, I can’t believe it.’ I kept looking at my phone like, ‘is this actually the Beyonce album?'”

Never wanting to forget her time with Beyoncé, Spencer decided to get a tattoo that featured a songbird wearing headphones. Thankful for the opportunity, she added, “This song is really hopeful and healing for a lot of people, and I think it’s a good thing to honor our heroes and the people who are still here.”

