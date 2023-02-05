Kelly Clarkson Covers Arctic Monkeys, Destiny’s Child and More on Latest ‘Kellyoke’

This week on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the program’s titular host brought a lot of music to her fans.

From covering tracks by Destiny’s Child and the Arctic Monkeys to welcoming famed pop star P!nk and covering her song “What About Us” to welcoming the band Major, the popular daytime talk show was filled to the brim with music. Let’s dive in and take each moment one by one.

On Monday (January 30), Clarkson covered the song “Do I Wanna Know?” by the British-born rock band, Arctic Monkeys. The brooding, looming track came from Clarkson’s tongue with talent and a surprising amount of attitude. In other words, she nailed it. Check out the performance below.

On Tuesday, Clarkson covered the emotive song “Take Yo’ Praise” by Camille Yarbrough, a song that was later sampled by Fatboy Slim in his dance track “Praise You.” On the soulful cover, Clarkson soared like an eagle. It rocked, it shook, it moved fans. Check it out below.

On Wednesday, Clarkson dusted off a familiar pop hit from 2001, “Survivor” from the Beyonce-fronted trio Destiny’s Child. The song comes as a Kellyoke encore, as Clarkson noted that morning her voice was “real tired.” Nevertheless, the offering was stellar and did the original justice. Check it out below.

As the week continued, so did the hits. On Thursday, Clarkson covered the R&B classic “Return of the Mack” by Mark Morrison. She gave the pop hit a bit of a honky-tonk twang—it’s subtle but there. Nashville would be proud, as would Morrison’s British home.

Clarkson finished out the week of Kellyoke performances with a cover of “Dandelions” originally by Ruth B. Check out the pretty, heartfelt tune below.

Also this week, Clarkson welcomed the pop star P!nk to talk about her song “What About Us” and the general tenor of public discourse. P!nk, who is set to go on tour later this year after the release of her next LP, said things in the world are too “loud” and people need to listen and come together. Check out their conversation here below.

And lastly, Clarkson welcomed in the Grammy-nominated artist MAJOR with their song “Baby Will You Love Me?” live from the Grammy museum. Check out the smooth track below.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images