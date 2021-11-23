Twelve Songs to Add to Your Thanksgiving Day Playlist

Gobble, gobble, and Happy Thanksgiving! While the day itself has a sordid history, celebrating a day off from work with family, friends and good food is always welcome. Nothing could be better, right? Well, what if you added some music to that mix? Yup, better.

Many of us know the comical Adam Sandler hit, “Thanksgiving Song,” but what others can we sprinkle in to spice up the holiday along with nutmeg, cinnamon and sugar? Well, we’ve got you covered. Think of us as your jukebox for the big feast, a song per favorite dish.

Happy Turkey Day, y’all!

“Thanksgiving Song” [Adam Sandler]

“I’ve Got Plenty To Be Thankful For”

“[Do The] Mashed Potatoes”

“Thanksgiving Song” [Mary Chapin Carpenter]

“Give Thanks And Praises”

“Thank You”

“Macy’s Day Parade”

“Charlie Brown Jazz”

“Thank U”

“Thankful N’ Thoughtful”

“It’s Thanksgiving”

“Apple Pie À La Mode”