Is Rhett Akins’ Son the Next Grand Ole Opry Member? Watch the 4-Year-Old Make His Music Debut

While Rhett Akins was making a Grand Ole Opry appearance over the weekend, he took a moment to make an unforgettable memory with his 4-year-old son, Brody. He brought his son briefly out on stage and let him take the mic, where he belted out an adorable rendition of the hymn “Jesus Loves Me.”

The crowed loved the performance, oohing and aahing over the youngster as he finished his performance while his dad looked on proudly next to him. Akins’ wife, Sonya, recorded the performance and shared it on social media, expressing pride in her son with heart emojis in the caption, calling it his “debut at the Grand Ole Opry!!”

Rhett Akins Previously Performed at the Opry with His Older Son, Thomas Rhett

In 2021, Akins performed at the Opry with his older son, Thomas Rhett, who he raised with former wife Paige Braswell Lankford. The two became the first father and son to play the iconic venue in the same night, and the first time they played the same stage together.

Rhett Akins performed first, after which his son took the stage, per a report from Country Now. Thomas brought out his dad, much to the surprise and delight of the audience. They sang Thomas’ hit “What’s Your Country Song,” which they wrote together.

“Do y’all understand how freakin’ cool this is right here? We are going to play a song we wrote together. It’s the first single off my latest album,” Thomas told the audience at the time.

Akins also took a moment during the show to reminisce on how far his son has come as a musician, sharing that Thomas used to watch Akins play at the Opry from the wings at just 2 years old. “This is unbelievable,” he said. “You were over there [at the side of the stage] at two years old watching me play. We’ve written songs in the kitchen since you were eight years old and now we are singing one we wrote together on the Grand Ole Opry that went to number one!”

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images