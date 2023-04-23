Bill Kreutzmann Will Not Be Joining Dead and Co. on Final Tour

Dead and Company have given the word that founding Grateful Dead member and the group’s longtime drummer, Bill Kreutzmann, will not be joining them for their final tour.

“Every day, things change,” the band shared the news with Deadheads via social media. “After many long discussions and some good old-fashioned soul-searching, we are letting you know that our brother Bill Kreutzmann will not be joining us on our final summer tour. Bill wants you to know that he is in good spirits, good health and he is not retiring.”

The statement came jointly from Dead and Company’s Bob Weir, John Mayer, Mickey Hart, and Kreutzmann, which arrived as a post on Saturday (April 22) on the band’s official Instagram page.

“This is the culmination of a shift in creative direction,” the news continued, “as we keep these songs alive and breathing in ways that we each feel is best to continue to honor the legacy of the Grateful Dead. The final tour will go on as planned with Bill’s full endorsement and support.”

See the band’s statement below.

Dead and Company, a resurrection of the Grateful Dead, announced in 2022 that they would be embarking on their last run of shows together in 2023.

“As we put the finishing touches on booking venues, and understanding that word travels fast, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour,” a statement from the band read. “Stay tuned for a full list of dates for what will surely be an exciting, celebratory, and heartfelt last run of shows.”

Dead and Company first formed in August 2015 with pop sensation John Mayer and Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann at the helm. They played their first concert as Dead and Company on Halloween day that same year and have continued to tour extensively since.

