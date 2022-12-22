Billie Eilish’s 21st Birthday Party Attended by Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish celebrated a milestone birthday with one of her favorite artists.

The superstar singer turned 21 on December 18, and on Wednesday (Dec. 21), she took to Instagram to post photos of her star-studded party. Justin Bieber, his wife Hailey Bieber and Eilish’s boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, frontman of the alt-rock band the Neighbourhood were in attendance.

Eilish shared photos of herself posing in a red velvet Mrs. Claus suit adorned with white faux fur, along with a couples photo of her and Rutherford with the Biebers. In the snap, Hailey sticks out her tongue while Eilish plants a kiss on her boyfriend’s cheek.

Eilish also shared a moody shot of herself in the velvet outfit with a dark orange and red filter, along with her and Rutherford leaning toward each other with smiles on their faces in front of a set of balloons that read “happy 21st birthday.”

Eilish is letting the photos do the talking, using only heart, fire and present emojis in the caption, with Hailey replying with a series of heart eye emojis in the comments. Kendall Jenner was also in attendance, according to photos that were on her Instagram Stories.

Eilish is a longtime Bieber fan, citing him as one of her major influences. The two teamed up for a remix of Eilish’s smash hit, “Bad Guy,” in 2019. Her solo version of the song won Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Eilish also made an appearance in the final episode of Bieber’s 2020 YouTube docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons.

“He’s a good friend of mine,” Eilish said of Bieber in a 2021 interview on SiriusXM show, Morning Mash Up (quote via Billboard). “He has been so helpful for me, in terms of dealing with fame. And he’ll call me sometimes and just say stuff that makes me just feel heard, and like there’s somebody else that goes through the same stuff. So it’s really nice to have him.”

Billie Eilish: Live At The O2 (Extended Cut) will air for one night only in movie theaters around the world on January 27.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic