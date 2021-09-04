Billie Eilish and Disney+ Release New Concert: ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles’

On Friday, September 3, famed, Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, Billie Eilish, released her new concert film on Disney+, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, based on her recent LP of the same name that the singer released this summer.

The 19-year-old Eilish previewed the show, which is an ode to her hometown that features animation amidst live concert footage, on Twitter to her 6.1 million followers:

The new film, which is co-directed by filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and Oscar-winning animator Patrick Osborne, takes a “dreamlike journey” to some of Eilish’s favorite spots in the City of Angels. The concert footage was shot in the Hollywood Bowl and features guests like the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Eilish’s brother and co-producer, FINNEAS.

“Disney is incredibly iconic,” Eilish said in a press release about her first Disney+ foray. “So to collaborate on something like this is a huge honor. To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it.”

Eilish, who received some criticism from some fans earlier this year after a big Vogue shoot, recently announced a tour and continues to release hit after hit. Watch her latest here: