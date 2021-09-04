Dave Matthews Band Plays Annual Gorge Show Via “Alternate Format,” Citing COVID-19 Protocol

Today (September 3), just a few hours before the band’s first performance at their annual concert at the Gorge Amphitheater a few hundred miles outside Seattle, Washington, Dave Matthews Band announced that the group would be playing in an “alternate format,” citing potential exposure to members.

The announcement came via Twitter:

“Despite thorough safety protocols, a potential exposure to the Covid-19 virus within the organization has taken place. In the best interest of everyone’s health and safety, @davematthewsbnd will perform this weekend’s shows in an alternate format,” the Tweet read. “We love playing the Gorge and are grateful to all of you who are joining us this weekend.”

Internet sleuths discovered that two of the band’s founding members, Carter Beauford and Stefan Lessard, tested positive for the illness (though both are vaccinated):

Dave Matthews says Carter Beauford and Stefan Lessard tested positive for COVID but are doing well because they are both vaccinated pic.twitter.com/FhmCbyLBQi — DMBnews.net (@DMBnewsnet) September 4, 2021

According to The Seattle Times, Matthews addressed the crowd on hand, saying, “I hope you’ll bear with us tonight because due to COVID-19, Carter Beauford and Stefan Lessard are not able to be here. And so we are gonna do our best with our friends to make tonight a beautiful experience for all of you, and I only hope that it can be. But thank you, and I hope that you can understand.”

Dave Matthews Band is slated to play both Saturday and Sunday night, too. No news on the status of those gigs yet.