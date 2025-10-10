Luke Combs Gearing Up to Turn Lambeau Field Into a Country Party in 2026

Besides being the home of the Green Bay Packers, Lambeau Field holds a great deal of history. Having its name changed over the years, the stadium dates back to the 1950s. With a capacity of over 81,441 people, it became the second-largest stadium in the NFL. And if that wasn’t enough, it is the oldest continuously operating stadium in the NFL. But while home to the Packers, next summer, it will become the stage for country music star Luke Combs.

Gearing up for the new year, Combs already shared his schedule for 2026. And it centered around his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour. With Combs surpassing the one billion streams mark on Spotify thanks to “When It Rains It Pours”, the singer needed to find a place big enough to house his concert. Turning his attention to Lambeau Field, the show will kick off on May 16, 2026.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale to the general public on October 17th, starting at 10:00 a.m. Marking his first time performing at the famed stadium, the Vice President of Marketing and Fan Engagement for the Packers, Gabrielle Dow, shared the team’s excitement to have Combs take over the stadium. “We’re thrilled to welcome Luke Combs to Lambeau Field. He’s an incredibly talented artist and a favorite of Packers fans and music fans in Wisconsin. We’re looking forward to an unforgettable night at Lambeau Field.”

Luke Combs Going International In 2026

Taking a slower approach to his career in 2025, Combs couldn’t wait to get back on the road. Enjoying time with his family, he anticipated an exciting 2026. “This year has been awesome. We’ve gotten to play some of the most iconic festivals in the world and promote country music in ways that it normally isn’t. That said, while the festivals are awesome, there’s nothing like a headline show on a full tour with all of my fans. It’s hard to beat!”

Ready to get back to his fans, Combs will take his My Kinda Saturday Night tour international, spanning two continents and eight countries. Not traveling alone, stars like Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, and more will accompany the singer as special guests.

