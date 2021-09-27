Billie Eilish News: Singer Talks Appearance, Says Career “Is Not Fun Right Now,” Releases New Jordan Brand Shoe Collab

It seems that the 19-year-old Los Angeles-born songwriter and performer, Billie Eilish, keeps making headlines. And, it would seem, she doesn’t always enjoy that reality.

Speaking to Elle Magazine, the “Bad Guy” singer said she recently lost 100,000 social media followers after she began to change her public appearance, switching from her signature black and neon green hair to a blonde, almost Marilyn Monroe style.

And, like Monroe, Eilish is now waif, which she highlighted at the recent Met Gala and British Vogue cover shoot. This, she says, likely contributed to her loss of fans, she told Elle.

“I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs,” she said. “People are scared of big boobs.”

“It's all about what makes you feel good”

Billie is on the cover of @BritishVogue. Read the cover story now: https://t.co/nZmP08VlGI pic.twitter.com/Kef1sn01J7 — billie eilish (@billieeilish) May 2, 2021

Eilish, who often covered up almost entirely in prior photoshoots, seems now more interested or even more comfortable in wearing clothes that show off her silhouette. Or so it would seem.

Speaking to former child star, Drew Barrymore, on The Drew Barrymore Show, Eilish talked about feeling a lack of confidence, often brought on by her interactions with the media.

Eilish, on her recent documentary release on Disney+, said to Barrymore, “The funny thing is that the older I’ve gotten, the less confident I‘ve gotten and it kind of made me like—because I re-watched the doc a few weeks ago, and it made me cry because I was thinking how free-spirited I was and how open-minded I was, and then it’s like the media just like tears it away from you.”

Sadly, Eilish began to tear up, saying, “It’s not fun right now.”

But maybe—just maybe—Eilish will be able to kick those bad feelings to the curb with this bit of good news: the superstar artist, in partnership with the famed athletic apparel company, Jordan Brand, announced the release date for Eilish’s new signature (sustainable, vegan) shoe.

In fact, fans can buy the shoes today (September 27) here. Another release is scheduled for Thursday. She announced the shoe news on Instagram, saying, “I am SO excited to finally share my two air Jordan silhouettes with you!! I’ve always loved @jumpman23 and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion (100% vegan with over 20% recycled material). Both launch 9/27 at store.billieeilish.com and 9/30 on the Nike SNKRS app! and you can go behind the designs on SNKRS now for more!! heheheeee.”

On Sunday (September 26), Eilish, and her songwriting partner, her brother FINNEAS, also accompanied the famed rock ground, Coldplay, on their song, “Fix You,” at Global Citizen Live in New York. Watch their performance here.