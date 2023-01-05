Billie Eilish on Struggling With Body Image: “I Feel Like My Body Was Gaslighting Me For Years”

Billie Eilish opened up about her struggles with body image as a teenager.

In a new interview with Vogue, the 21-year-old, who has been outspoken about similar topics in the past, discussed how a hip injury led to further issues with her lower body. Later, she was diagnosed with hypermobility—a condition that causes joint issues and pain.

“Going through my teenage years of hating myself and all that stupid shit,” the singer said, “a lot of it came from my anger toward my body, and how mad I was at how much pain it’s caused me, and how much I’ve lost because of things that happened to it.”

She continued, “I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years. I had to go through a process of being like, my body is actually me. And it’s not out to get me.”

The “Happier Than Ever” singer also recalled how the hip injury affected her career out of the gate. “I got injured right after we made [2015 debut single] ‘Ocean Eyes,’ so, music kind of replaced dancing.”

In 2019, Eilish commented on the same hip injury, saying it caused her to suffer a bout of depression.

“It sent me down a hole,” she said at the time. “I went through a whole self-harming phase—we don’t have to go into it. But the gist of it was, I felt like I deserved to be in pain.”

In other Eilish news, the singer recently wrapped up a string of hometown shows at the Los Angeles Forum. Eilish tapped a number of special guests for the shows, including Dave Grohl, Pheobe Bridgers, Childish Gambino, and Khalid.

Eilish is slated to embark on a Central and South American tour later this year. She has also been named a headliner for a number of festivals this summer, including Reading, Leeds, and Osheaga. Find her full list of tour dates, HERE.

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images