Billie Eilish Releases Teaser Video for ‘What Was I Made For’ Ahead of the Barbie Single’s Official Release

Billie Eilish has just released a very brief teaser for her new single, “What Was I Made For,” which will appear on the Barbie soundtrack. The song is co-written by the massively successful singer’s brother, FINNEAS.

The preview video posted to Instagram only provides viewers with a few seconds of the song, which seems to be a slow ballad. The snippet of the song is accompanied by an extremely short video that depicts Eilish in a Barbie-esque outfit, opening up a case that is marked “Barbie.” In the video, the lyrics I used to float can be heard. The video holds the caption “TOMORROW🥳🥳,” further promoting the track’s July 13 release.

Eilish previously announced the track and her inclusion on the Barbie soundtrack on Instagram six days ago. Eilish originally posted cover art for “What Was I Made For” accompanied by the caption

“AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! 🧸🎀🩰💗 ‘What Was I Made For?’ COMING OUT JULY 13TH AT 7AM PT. !!!!!!!! 🙈🥰 WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME. THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY THE SONG WILL TOO. GET READY TO SOB💐👀🌸🥹🫧💞 @FINNEAS“

Although it wasn’t confirmed that Eilish would be included on the soundtrack until last week by the singer herself, Mark Ronson, who worked on the soundtrack, hinted at the inclusion of the “Bad Guy” singer on Barbie: The Album. He told Time, “One of the artists is obviously one of the f-cking greatest living artists around but also had a very personal, idiosyncratic tie to Barbie as well.”

Barbie: The Album features many popular contemporary artists including Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa, Karol G, Khalid, Ice Spice, Charli XCX, Tame Impala, HAIM, The Kid Laroi, Ava Max, and Lizzo. The soundtrack will be released on July 21, the same day as the film.

Margot Robbie, who plays the titular character in Barbie, recently spoke to Rolling Stone about just how important the film’s soundtrack is to its plotline. She told the outlet, “You’re hearing lyrics that are responding to what’s happening onscreen, so the music became more than just music — it became a device to enhance what the audience was watching and experiencing, and got to be the voice of the audience.”