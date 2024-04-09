Billy Idol Announces Canadian Tour in 2024

The Rebel Yell 2024 Tour is coming to Canada! Billy Idol recently announced that he will tour a few dates across the Great White North in July and August of this year with special guest Platinum Blonde. Idol will also tour select dates in the US before kicking off his tour of Canada.

Videos by American Songwriter

The upcoming Billy Idol 2024 Canadian Tour will start on July 30 in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena. The tour will run through August and end on August 25 in St. John’s, Newfoundland at Mary Brown’s Centre.

Fans can get down on the artist presale event by visiting Idol’s website and using the code “BFICANADA”. There will also be quite a few presale events that kick off today over at Ticketmaster, including a presale for VIP packages.

General on-sale is slated for April 12 at 10:00 am local. When it comes to non-US concerts, we recommend checking Viagogo once public on-sale starts to see what’s available. It’s a great resource for international concert tickets, especially if your tour date of choice has sold out. If all else fails, you can also check Stubhub to see if any tickets are available there.

Don’t miss out on your chance to see Billy Idol in Canada this summer!

July 30 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

August 1 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

August 2 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

August 5 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

August 6 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

August 9 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

August 10 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

August 14 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

August 16 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

August 19 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

August 21 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre

August 23 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre

August 25 – St. John’s, NL – Mary Brown’s Centre

Photo by Buda Mendes

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.