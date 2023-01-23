Billy Idol Announces North American Tour

Billy Idol has his sights set on a North American tour this spring.

The 16-date trek covers theaters, amphitheaters and festivals in the U.S. and Canada. The tour launches on March 30 in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the Arizona Bike Week at The Rockyard and concludes with an appearance at Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, California, on May 20. In between, Idol will perform in Reno, Nevada; Orlando, Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia.

Idol will perform a myriad of hits, along with tracks off his latest EPs, 2021 project The Roadside and 2022 followup The Cage. Touring with Idol is his longtime band, including collaborator and guitarist Steve Stevens, who’s featured on all four songs on The Roadside.

“Coming out of the lockdown era, people had a lot of energy stored up,” said Tommy English, Idol’s co-writer and co-producer of The Cage and title track. “That was the inspiration for ‘Cage.’ Getting out there and doing the things we’ve been missing. And that includes not being afraid to do a raucous punk rock song like ‘Cage.’ And we didn’t worry about whether it fit in anywhere because it just sounds so Billy.”

On January 6, Idol was awarded the 2,743rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the first of 2023, with Henry Rollins and Shepard Fairey helping to induct him. “I raised my family here and I’ve recorded a lot of my albums here, so it’s fantastic to be honored like this,” Idol said during the ceremony that took place in front of Amoeba Music record store. “It’s something I could never have imagined or ever entered my mind, but I’ve made a lot of my creative choices here, so it makes sense.”

Tickets for Idol’s tour go on sale Friday (Jan. 27) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full list of dates HERE.

Photo Credit: Steven Sebring / Courtesy of Sacks & Co.