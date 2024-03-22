Godsmack Announces Short US Tour with Nothing More & Flat Black

Alternative metal band Godsmack already has a fairly extensive tour planned for the US and Canada this year, but it looks like the band is going to kick off another brief US tour with support from fellow rock bands Nothing More and Flat Black, featuring Jason Hook of Five Finger Death Punch. The six-date tour will mainly span the East Coast and a few different festivals.

The Godsmack 2024 US Tour will start by hitting Grand Rapids, Michigan at Upheaval Festival on July 19. Pending additional tour dates, the tour will end after six dates on July 26 in Bangor, Maine at Maine Savings Amphitheater.

Presale events for the tour have ended and general sale is now live on the band’s website, Ticketmaster, and Stubhub. Check out what Stubhub has available first, since you might have some luck finding cheaper tickets. Stubhub also has the FanProtect Program in place, so you won’t run into fake tickets or scams.

While the tour will definitely be killer, it’s worth noting that Godsmack won’t be promoting or debuting any new music on the tour. In an interview last year, frontman Sully Erna noted that the band would not stop touring anytime soon, but also would not be releasing new albums.

“We just know that right now, what feels right for this moment, and it’s why we took the steps to announce it, was that we really do believe this will probably be the last full body of work from Godsmack,” said Erna, referencing the album Lighting Up The Sky from 2023. “But we’re not going anywhere either.”

Even if fans won’t be able to hear new music from Godsmack on this tour, the band can still put on an incredible show. Don’t miss your chance to see the alt-metal outfit this summer!

July 19 – Grand Rapids, MI – Upheaval Festival

July 20 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival

July 21 – Verona, NY – The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino (without Nothing More)

July 23 – Johnstown, PA – 1st Summit Arena

July 25 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

July 26 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

