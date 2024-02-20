Billy Joel Announces Final Madison Square Garden Shows for 2024: How to Get Tickets

Billy Joel’s famed Madison Square Garden residency is coming to an end, and the final dates are coming up fast. Most of the final New York dates are selling out very quickly or have already sold out, but fans might have luck finding seats through Stubhub.

The Madison Square Garden residency started back on November 22 and is expected to come to a close on July 25, unless Joel decides to add additional dates. The last show will be Joel’s 150th-lifetime performance at the Garden, marking the end of an incredible era for the singer/songwriter.

Joel hasn’t said much about his residency ending on social media, and instead has been busy promoting his new song “Turn the Lights Back On”.

🎥 Official music video for “Turn the Lights Back On” is out NOW! 💡 Watch it here: https://t.co/fe2X9PGFnm pic.twitter.com/qAH0p5UoaL — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) February 16, 2024

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster and Stubhub for this tour. We recommend Stubhub for shows that are sold out, as all tickets on this third-party platform are backed by the Fan Protect Guarantee.

Billy Joel’s successful residency at Madison Square Garden has gone on for over a decade, but all great things must come to an end. Fans who can get tickets can expect Joel to perform a beautiful medley of his greatest hits, plus some of his new music. Which is kind of surprising, given that Joel has talked about never making new music again and instead just focusing on touring and live performances. Never say never!

Tickets have already sold out for most of these shows, but you can still find seats through Stubhub and Ticketmaster. Don’t wait around!

March 28 – 8:00 pm

April 26 – 8:00 pm

May 9 – 8:00 pm

June 8 – 8:00 pm

July 25 – 8:00 pm

