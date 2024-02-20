Gwen Stefani Reveals the No Doubt Song That Almost Made Her Throw Up

Gwen Stefani is preparing to get the band back together. The artist is reuniting with No Doubt at Coachella in April for the first time since 2015. With so much time lapsed in between, Stefani is dealing with the pre-show jitters. She’s battling nerves about taking to the stage again, so much so that she almost threw up.

Speaking with Daily Star (via Music News), Stefani said that she still connects with the lyrics of the band’s songs even after all this time. She can still very much remember the head space she was in when she wrote them.

“I can’t listen to a lot of songs because they speak so clearly to me,” she said. “You have regrets, you make mistakes, and a lot of songs are about that.”

In particular, “Ex-Girlfriend” almost made Stefani hurl. She battled a feeling of mix emotions. Lyrics to the song include: “I kinda always knew I’d end up your ex-girlfriend, I hope I hold a special place with the rest of them. And you know it makes me sick to be on that list, but I should have thought of that before we kissed.”

Stefani said, “When I do ‘Ex-Girlfriend’, when I say it I almost throw up in my mouth because I just know exactly where I was at the moment to write that song. It brings you right back.”

Gwen Stefani on No Doubt Reunion

However, there are some songs that don’t stand out quite as clearly. While she plans to perform “Different People,” Stefani confessed that she doesn’t remember the lyrics to the song.

She said, “I don’t remember them, no. Not at all. I think I’m going to have to learn like eight or nine.”

However, reuniting with No Doubt felt easy in a way for Stefani. She said it was very much “like riding a bike.” She’s also very excited about the reunion as well. She said, “It’s going to be amazing. I’m so excited and I think what is going to be hilarious is I know what’s going to happen. I’m going to get on stage and look around and just start cracking up. It’s just going to be like riding a bike.”

She added, “We’re going to be like, ‘What are we doing? We’re in the future right now.’”

In an interview with People, Stefani says the reunion is giving her butterflies. “I definitely have that little thing in your stomach where you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh! What?'” she said. “It’s going to be amazing.”