mxmtoon Announces New Deluxe Release of ‘rising’ Out September 16

Acclaimed songwriter and performer mxmtoon has announced a deluxe release of her latest album rising, which is set to drop on September 16.

rising (the deluxe) features two new songs “plastic pony” as well as a new single “kaleidoscope” which is out today (August 4). Check out the new single here below.

The original version of the album dropped earlier this spring in May.

Says the artist, who also goes by Maia, in a press statement, “rising is everything i love packaged into a project, and what better way to expand and build upon that than by releasing deluxe tracks to go with the original twelve. i know that my sense of who i am is ever evolving, and i hope to get that idea across to the people that listen to my music as often as i can.

“both tracks being added serve the function of building on more to the story of me. ‘kaleidoscope’ being about the wildly vast facets of self that we as people can inhabit, and “plastic pony” covering the realization that life can sometimes slip through our fingers. both lend themselves to the narrative rising tells, while leaving the next chapter of mxmtoon open for exploration! enjoy xo.”

She adds, “i don’t think it’s any secret that societal expectations of women are limiting, one-dimensional, and completely absurd. i grew up in a family that encouraged my creativity and individuality, but that didn’t shelter me completely from the sexism of the outer world. as i’ve grown up, i’ve had time to reflect on my journey so far and the identities i’ve held throughout it.

“being a woman is something i feel immensely proud of, but it’s also something that the world at large has relentlessly held against me and so many others. women are a diverse and beautiful group of people who embody perseverance and bravery, and i wanted to honor that with ‘kaleidoscope.’ i have bent my being until i’m broken for the sake of fitting a mold set for me by others, and i know i’m not the only one. my hope is that this song can embody the softness, strength, fierceness, and ever-expanding nature of what it means to be a woman and celebrates us!”

Check out mxmtoon’s upcoming tour dates here below, as well.

TOUR DATES

10/4 – Melbourne, VIC – Recital Centre *SOLD OUT*

10/6 – Sydney, NSW – Metro Theatre

10/9 – Brisbane, QLD – The Triffid

10/11 – Auckland, NZ – Tuning Fork

10/16 – Paris, France – La Maroquinerie

10/17 – London, UK – Electric Brixton

Photo by Lissyelle Laricchia / Grand Stand HQ