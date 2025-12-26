Billy Strings Opens up on How Fatherhood Has Changed Touring

Learning to play guitar as a young boy growing up in Michigan, Billy Strings never saw it as a viable career path. Instead, he assumed he’d eventually “wither away in prison” or end up a drug addict. However, one open mic night in Traverse City changed everything. In 2019, Strings (born William Apostol) released his sophomore album Home. The record peaked at No. 1 and earned a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album. Earlier this month, the “Dust in a Baggie” singer, 33, wrapped up a winter leg of his headlining tour that included multiple sold-out stints in Athens, Georgia, and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

However, touring looks a little different these days. In September 2024, Strings welcomed his first son, River Roy Apostol, with wife Ally Dale. During a recent appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert, the bluegrass guitar virtuoso opened up about fatherhood and life on the road.

How Billy Strings’ Son Makes Him a Better Performer

These days, after wrapping up another incredible, likely sold-out show, Billy Strings can’t wait to head up to his hotel room, where his wife and son await him. In sharp juxtaposition to the typical “rock star” lifestyle, Strings’ post-show routine now includes watching Bluey and bathing 1-year-old River.

“And it takes me away from all this focus about the gig and the anxiety about the shows. That stuff doesn’t really matter now,” Strings said. “It frees me up to sing from a place of joy in my belly because I’m not so worried about if I sound good or not.”

Parenthood has a way of shifting one’s priorities. Now, his son’s well-being has replaced music at the top of Strings’ list, which he often worried about “to the point where I strangled the life out of it,” he said.

“When I’m singing and playing, it’s like taking the kids to the park and not letting them go down the slide because you’re scared they are going to get hurt. ‘Am I singing the right note? Am I in pitch?’ So cautious about, ‘Oh man, what if I sound bad?’” Strings said. “Now… what I’m worried about is, ‘Is everybody okay?’… Is my son, and dog, and wife okay? And if they are, then I’m free to go sing, and I don’t care if I sound bad.”

