Billy Strings Just Announced Brand-New Summer 2026 Tour Dates

Bluegrass guitar phenom Billy Strings has just announced that he will be extending his headlining tour through summer 2026, adding 11 dates in seven cities starting in July.
The flatpicking virtuoso and singer/songwriter already had a spring tour lined up, which kicks off with two nights in Athens, GA February 6. That run will span the south and Midwest through April 26.
The new leg of the tour will begin July 14 in Roanoke, Virginia at the Berglund Center. Then comes a string of dates up the east coast that will conclude with two nights in Ionia, MI at the Ionia County Fairgrounds on August 28-29.
View the full tour routing, including the new dates, below.
How to Get Billy Strings Tickets
Presale access for the new dates is live now at billystrings.com/Summer2026. Then, an artist presale begins Wednesday, January 28 at 10 am ET at Ticketmaster. General onsale will begin Friday, January 30 at 10 am ET.
Tickets to Billy Strings’ 2026 tour are already available on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Billy Strings 2026 Tour Dates
02/06 – Athens, GA @ Akins Ford Arena
02/07 – Athens, GA @ Akins Ford Arena
02/10 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
02/11 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
02/13 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
02/14 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
02/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
02/21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
02/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/02 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
04/03 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
04/04 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
04/08 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena
04/10 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
04/11 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
04/14 – Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum
04/17 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
04/18 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
04/22 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
04/24 – Fishers, IN @ Fishers Event Center
04/25 – Fishers, IN @ Fishers Event Center
04/26 – Fishers, IN @ Fishers Event Center
New Dates Just Announced
07/14 — Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center
07/17 — Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavilion
07/18 — Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavilion
07/21 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
07/24 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
07/25 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
07/28 — Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena
07/31 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
08/01 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
08/28 — Ionia, MI @ Ionia County Fairgrounds
08/29 — Ionia, MI @ Ionia County Fairgrounds
