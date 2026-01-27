Billy Strings Just Announced Brand-New Summer 2026 Tour Dates

Bluegrass guitar phenom Billy Strings has just announced that he will be extending his headlining tour through summer 2026, adding 11 dates in seven cities starting in July.

The flatpicking virtuoso and singer/songwriter already had a spring tour lined up, which kicks off with two nights in Athens, GA February 6. That run will span the south and Midwest through April 26.

The new leg of the tour will begin July 14 in Roanoke, Virginia at the Berglund Center. Then comes a string of dates up the east coast that will conclude with two nights in Ionia, MI at the Ionia County Fairgrounds on August 28-29.

View the full tour routing, including the new dates, below.

How to Get Billy Strings Tickets

Presale access for the new dates is live now at billystrings.com/Summer2026. Then, an artist presale begins Wednesday, January 28 at 10 am ET at Ticketmaster. General onsale will begin Friday, January 30 at 10 am ET.

Tickets to Billy Strings’ 2026 tour are already available on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

02/06 – Athens, GA @ Akins Ford Arena

02/07 – Athens, GA @ Akins Ford Arena

02/10 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

02/11 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

02/13 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

02/14 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

02/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/02 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/03 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/04 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/08 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

04/10 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

04/11 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

04/14 – Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum

04/17 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

04/18 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

04/22 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

04/24 – Fishers, IN @ Fishers Event Center

04/25 – Fishers, IN @ Fishers Event Center

04/26 – Fishers, IN @ Fishers Event Center

07/14 — Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center

07/17 — Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavilion

07/18 — Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavilion

07/21 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

07/24 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

07/25 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

07/28 — Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena

07/31 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/01 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/28 — Ionia, MI @ Ionia County Fairgrounds

08/29 — Ionia, MI @ Ionia County Fairgrounds

