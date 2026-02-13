The Billy Strings Tour is Now Underway. Here’s How You Can Still Get Tickets to Sold-Out Shows

Billy Strings is one of the most electrifying acts in live music right now. His breakneck bluegrass breakdowns, combined with a certain jam-band sensibility, have gained the young picker a die-hard fanbase that continues to grow day after day.

Billy’s spring tour has just kicked off in Asheville, North Carolina, with just two more shows left before continuing on his way. If you’re late to the party but still want a piece of the action, don’t worry. Whether you’re dying to get last-minute tickets for tonight’s show or if you want to see Strings in Nashville, St. Augustine, Charlottesville, or elsewhere on this run, read on.

Billy Strings Tour 2026: How to Get Tickets

The best way to get last-minute tickets to sold-out Billy Strings shows is to look on StubHub. Orders on StubHub are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program, so you don’t have to worry whether your tickets are legit. Note that StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

In case you missed it, the bluegrass and country star has recently announced some 2026 tour dates for summer 2026, which are selling out quickly or have possibly already sold out as well. Take a look at the full list of Billy Strings tour dates below and head to StubHub to see if you have a chance of scoring tickets to the show of a lifetime.

02/13 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

02/14 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

02/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/02 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/03 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/04 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/08 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

04/10 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

04/11 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

04/14 – Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum

04/17 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

04/18 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

04/22 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

04/24 – Fishers, IN @ Fishers Event Center

04/25 – Fishers, IN @ Fishers Event Center

04/26 – Fishers, IN @ Fishers Event Center

07/14 — Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center

07/17 — Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavilion

07/18 — Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavilion

07/21 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

07/24 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

07/25 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

07/28 — Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena

07/31 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/01 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/28 — Ionia, MI @ Ionia County Fairgrounds

08/29 — Ionia, MI @ Ionia County Fairgrounds

