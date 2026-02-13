The Billy Strings Tour is Now Underway. Here’s How You Can Still Get Tickets to Sold-Out Shows

Billy Strings is one of the most electrifying acts in live music right now. His breakneck bluegrass breakdowns, combined with a certain jam-band sensibility, have gained the young picker a die-hard fanbase that continues to grow day after day.
Videos by American Songwriter
Billy’s spring tour has just kicked off in Asheville, North Carolina, with just two more shows left before continuing on his way. If you’re late to the party but still want a piece of the action, don’t worry. Whether you’re dying to get last-minute tickets for tonight’s show or if you want to see Strings in Nashville, St. Augustine, Charlottesville, or elsewhere on this run, read on.
Billy Strings Tour 2026: How to Get Tickets
The best way to get last-minute tickets to sold-out Billy Strings shows is to look on StubHub. Orders on StubHub are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program, so you don’t have to worry whether your tickets are legit. Note that StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
In case you missed it, the bluegrass and country star has recently announced some 2026 tour dates for summer 2026, which are selling out quickly or have possibly already sold out as well. Take a look at the full list of Billy Strings tour dates below and head to StubHub to see if you have a chance of scoring tickets to the show of a lifetime.
See the full tour routing below.
Billy Strings 2026 Tour Dates
02/13 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
02/14 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
02/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
02/21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
02/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/02 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
04/03 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
04/04 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
04/08 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena
04/10 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
04/11 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
04/14 – Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum
04/17 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
04/18 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
04/22 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
04/24 – Fishers, IN @ Fishers Event Center
04/25 – Fishers, IN @ Fishers Event Center
04/26 – Fishers, IN @ Fishers Event Center
07/14 — Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center
07/17 — Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavilion
07/18 — Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavilion
07/21 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
07/24 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
07/25 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
07/28 — Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena
07/31 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
08/01 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
08/28 — Ionia, MI @ Ionia County Fairgrounds
08/29 — Ionia, MI @ Ionia County Fairgrounds
Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images
When you purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Leave a Reply
Only members can comment. Become a member. Already a member? Log in.