Billy Strings Prepares New Album ‘Renewal’ With Lead-In ‘Fire Line’

Last winter, Billy Strings scooped up his first Grammy Award for Home, crowned Best Bluegrass Album—beating out Danny Barnes, Thomm Jutz, Steep Canyon Rangers, and a John Hartford fiddle project. Now, he readies the much-anticipated follow-up. Renewal, his second for Rounder Records, arrives September 24, and Strings anchors the release with lead single “Fire Line,” a barn-burner of a tune.

“A lot of people call us a bluegrass band and I don’t even know if that’s what we are anymore. You’ve got to let the song do its thing,” he says in a press statement. “So that’s what I try to do—write songs and let them come out however they do. I listen to it now and it’s emotional. I’ve always doubted myself, and I still do, but this album makes me think, ‘Hey, you’re doing all right, kid. You just need to keep going.’”

Renewal, produced by Jonathan Wilson (Conor Oberst, Father John Misty) and recorded at Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios, promises to blend a rich tapestry of styles, from classic rock to bluegrass and metal. The album’s players feature the usual suspects Billy Failing (banjo, piano), Royal Masat (bass), and Jarrod Walker (mandolin, guitar), but there are a few surprises in store with guest appearances from musicians Spencer Cullum (pedal steel), John Mailander (violin), and Grant Millikem (synth).

Billy Strings was recently nominated for Artist of the Year at the 2021 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards, taking place Wednesday (Sept. 22) at the historic Ryman Auditorium.

Renewal album cover

Check out the album tracklist below:

“Know It All” “Secrets” “Love and Regret” “Heartbeat of America” “In The Morning Light” “This Old World” “Show Me The Door” “Hellbender” “Red Daisy” “The Fire On My Tongue” “Nothing’s Working” “Hide and Seek” “Ice Bridges” “Fire Line” “Running The Route” “Leaders”

Here are his confirmed upcoming tour dates:

