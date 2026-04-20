Billy Strings Breaks Leg Moments Before Encore at Charlottesville Concert

On Saturday, Billy Strings put the final touches on a two-night run at the Jon Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. For those who purchased a ticket, they received a special opportunity as Strings delivered a setlist unlike any other. Showcasing just how far he can make a guitar bend to his will, Strings ended the night with a solo that left the crowd in awe. But it wasn’t long after he left the stage that fans wanted more. And hoping to give them one last song, it all came tumbling down when Strings supposedly broke his leg right before the encore.

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For most singers, a mishap will happen before or during the show. But when it came to Strings, he ended his concert in high spirits. When returning backstage, he even jumped on his skateboard to do a few tricks as fans chanted for an encore. Simple soaking in the moment, he believed it was the perfect time to execute a kick flip. The only problem – gravity had other plans as Strings hit the floor.

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Billy String Definitely Broke His leg

Although there is no footage of Strings hitting the floor, a video was shared showing him rolling around on the ground in pain. Some internet detectives also discovered the dispatch call to 911 for medical assistance. As for Strings, he didn’t try to hide from the incident, as he personally posted an image of his X-ray. And needless to say – it definitely looks broken.

While the future remains unknown with Strings needing time to recover, fans cared little about upcoming performances as many sent their love and support.

“I’m so sorry Billy. Be patient in your recovery & take the time you need to heal well.” “That has to hurt, sorry for that! Heal up quickly and that bone will be stronger than before.” “I will never tell you to break a leg again.” “Let it never be said you do anything less than give it your all. We are all feeling for you and sending wishes for a full recovery. No doubt you’ll be back just like your broken doe but plz go easy and give yourself time to heal.”

Billy did ts then decided to break his leg pic.twitter.com/ydX5LBUjlk — Boobie Dixon (@Boobie26v4) April 19, 2026

Despite the painful end to an unforgettable night, Strings proved he gives everything he has – onstage and off. Now, fans will be eagerly waiting for his return, hoping he heals up and gets back to doing what he does best soon.

(Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)