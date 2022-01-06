Billy Strings Shares Spring Headline Tour Dates

One of the best live acts on the planet just added more dates to his tour so fans can check out what all the hype is about.

Yes, masterful guitar player Billy Strings has just shared a new batch of spring headlining tour dates. Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 7).

The Grammy Award-winning artist took to social media to announce the news, writing on Twitter, “We’ll see you this Spring. California, Las Vegas, TX, Florida, Nashville — sign up to get the presale password texted to you on http://billystrings.com/tour now!”

For the tour, Strings will play shows at Las Vegas’ Brooklyn Bowl, San Diego’s Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater, Houston’s 713 Music Hall, Austin’s Moody Amphitheater, Dallas’ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, St. Augustine’s St. Augustine Amphitheatre (three nights) and Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium (three nights).

(And just for fun, watch Strings rehearse with Bela Fleck ahead of some upcoming shows together on Facebook HERE.

We’ll see you this Spring 🌼 California, Las Vegas, TX, Florida, Nashville — sign up to get the presale password texted to you on https://t.co/he0cH5dR5P now! pic.twitter.com/P3PyrdmMij — Billy Strings (@BillyStrings) January 4, 2022

Strings is nominated in two categories at the upcoming (now postponed) Grammy Awards ceremony, including Best Bluegrass Album for his LP Renewal and Best American Roots Performance for his song “Love and Regret.”

See below for a complete list of Strings’ tour dates, including the new spring dates (in bold) that the whirling dervish six-string player just added to his schedule.

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, January 7 at 10:00am CT

February 3—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

February 4—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

February 5—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

February 6—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

February 11—Greensboro, NC—Greensboro Coliseum

February 12—Norfolk, VA—Chartway Arena

February 15—Augusta, GA—Bell Auditorium

February 16—Augusta, GA—Bell Auditorium

February 18—Knoxville, TN—Civic Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

February 19—Knoxville, TN—Civic Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

February 26—Tempe, AZ—Innings Festival

March 3—Madison, WI—The Sylvee (SOLD OUT)

March 4—Madison, WI—The Sylvee (SOLD OUT)

March 5—Madison, WI—The Sylvee (SOLD OUT)

March 9—Cleveland, OH—KeyBank State Theatre (SOLD OUT)

March 11—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center (SOLD OUT)

March 12—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center (SOLD OUT)

March 26—London, UK—Islington Assembly Hall (SOLD OUT)

March 27—London, UK—Islington Assembly Hall (SOLD OUT)

April 1-3—Olympic Valley, CA—WinterWonderGrass Tahoe

April 9—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl

April 10—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl

April 13—Santa Ana, CA—Observatory

April 15—Las Vegas, NV—Brooklyn Bowl

April 16—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 21—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall

April 22—Austin, TX—Moody Amphitheater

April 23—Dallas, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 29—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 30—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 1—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 6—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

May 7—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

May 8—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

August 26-28—Tisbury, MA—Beach Road Weekend