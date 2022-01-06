Billy Strings Shares Spring Headline Tour Dates

One of the best live acts on the planet just added more dates to his tour so fans can check out what all the hype is about.
Yes, masterful guitar player Billy Strings has just shared a new batch of spring headlining tour dates. Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 7).
The Grammy Award-winning artist took to social media to announce the news, writing on Twitter, “We’ll see you this Spring. California, Las Vegas, TX, Florida, Nashville — sign up to get the presale password texted to you on http://billystrings.com/tour now!”
For the tour, Strings will play shows at Las Vegas’ Brooklyn Bowl, San Diego’s Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater, Houston’s 713 Music Hall, Austin’s Moody Amphitheater, Dallas’ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, St. Augustine’s St. Augustine Amphitheatre (three nights) and Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium (three nights).
(And just for fun, watch Strings rehearse with Bela Fleck ahead of some upcoming shows together on Facebook HERE.
Strings is nominated in two categories at the upcoming (now postponed) Grammy Awards ceremony, including Best Bluegrass Album for his LP Renewal and Best American Roots Performance for his song “Love and Regret.”
See below for a complete list of Strings’ tour dates, including the new spring dates (in bold) that the whirling dervish six-string player just added to his schedule.
BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES
BOLD on-sale this Friday, January 7 at 10:00am CT
February 3—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)
February 4—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)
February 5—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)
February 6—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)
February 11—Greensboro, NC—Greensboro Coliseum
February 12—Norfolk, VA—Chartway Arena
February 15—Augusta, GA—Bell Auditorium
February 16—Augusta, GA—Bell Auditorium
February 18—Knoxville, TN—Civic Auditorium (SOLD OUT)
February 19—Knoxville, TN—Civic Auditorium (SOLD OUT)
February 26—Tempe, AZ—Innings Festival
March 3—Madison, WI—The Sylvee (SOLD OUT)
March 4—Madison, WI—The Sylvee (SOLD OUT)
March 5—Madison, WI—The Sylvee (SOLD OUT)
March 9—Cleveland, OH—KeyBank State Theatre (SOLD OUT)
March 11—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center (SOLD OUT)
March 12—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center (SOLD OUT)
March 26—London, UK—Islington Assembly Hall (SOLD OUT)
March 27—London, UK—Islington Assembly Hall (SOLD OUT)
April 1-3—Olympic Valley, CA—WinterWonderGrass Tahoe
April 9—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl
April 10—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl
April 13—Santa Ana, CA—Observatory
April 15—Las Vegas, NV—Brooklyn Bowl
April 16—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
April 21—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall
April 22—Austin, TX—Moody Amphitheater
April 23—Dallas, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 29—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre
April 30—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre
May 1—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre
May 6—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium
May 7—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium
May 8—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium
August 26-28—Tisbury, MA—Beach Road Weekend