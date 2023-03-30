Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler to Publish Memoir

Black Sabbath co-founder and longtime bassist Geezer Butler is set to release a memoir of his life in metal.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Titled Into the Void: From Birth to Black Sabbath — and Beyond, the book will arrive on June 6 to tell Butler’s story – his early life, the band’s humble beginnings, and their journey to a genre-shaping success.

“After spending my entire life creating memories, to eventually set aside how reserved I am, I have put pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard),” the artist shared on social media. “The recollection of my life (thus far) is coming out 6/6/23. Yes I know that 2×3=6. Although unintentional, having that as a release date suits me fine.”

See his post below.

A synopsis of the memoir details: “[Butler] writes honestly of his childhood in a working-class family of seven in Luftwaffe-battered Birmingham, his almost-life as an accountant, and how his disillusionment with organized religion and class systems would spawn the lyrics and artistic themes that would resonate so powerfully with fans around the world.”

Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa, and the Who are expected to make appearances throughout the book as the band rubbed elbows with some of rock’s greatest musicians on their way to joining them. The memoir will dive further into the archives to include 30 photos – some images never-before-published – among the pages.

“Into the Void reveals the softer side of the heavy metal legend and the formation of one of rock’s most exciting bands, while holding nothing back,” the description continues. “Like Geezer’s bass lines, it is both original, dramatic, and forever surprising.”

Into the Void: From Birth to Black Sabbath — and Beyond is available for pre-order, HERE.

Butler follows in his former bandmates’ footsteps, adding to a collection of Black Sabbath memoirs – frontman Ozzy Osbourne’s 2011 tell-all, I Am Ozzy, and guitarist Tony Iommi’s 2012 book, Iron Man.

Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage